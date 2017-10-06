The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 06, 2017 | Last Update : 02:56 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi meets Arun Jaitley, Amit Shah to discuss economy, GST

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 6, 2017, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2017, 1:32 am IST

Huddle follows PM’s assurance on steps to revive GDP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: With sluggish economy and Gujarat elections emerging as a major concern, the BJP’s top three — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finance minister Arun Jaitley and BJP president Amit Shah — got into a huddle on Thursday to discuss how to salvage the situation.

The meeting at Mr Modi’s official residence, for which Mr Shah rushed back from Kerala, cutting short his anti-CPI(M) padyatra, was also to gather feedback ahead of the GST council meeting which is scheduled on Friday, when it is expected that small and medium businessmen could be given some relief by the government.

Mr Shah had met traders during his recent visit to Gujarat, who had apprised him of the problems they are facing since the implementation of GST. Speculation is rife that the government could announce a package for traders and diamond merchants. Cloth and diamond merchants are up in arms against the government in Gujarat where the Dalit and Patidar communities are also giving the BJP sleepless nights.

Mr Modi, who is likely to visit poll-bound Gujarat on October 7 and 8, had strongly defended his government’s economic measures on Wednesday and slammed those who have been attacking the NDA government over the recent economic slowdown. He had also said that he government would not hesitate to take measures to reverse the GDP slowdown witnessed in the last two quarters.

Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha had earlier slammed the government for the economic slowdown in an article in an English daily.

Tags: narendra modi, arun jaitley, amit shah

MOST POPULAR

1

The best smartphone for photography is the Pixel 2

2

Book Review ‘Buddha at Work’: How to be zen at professional places

3

India women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj to pen autobiography

4

Tomb of 'Santa Claus' discovered by archaeologists in Turkey

5

Hrithik reacts to row with Kangana, this time without a legal notice

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham