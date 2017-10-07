The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 06, 2017 | Last Update : 10:39 PM IST

India, All India

No new developments at Doklam, status quo prevails: MEA

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 6, 2017, 9:12 pm IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2017, 9:17 pm IST

MEA stated that there has been no new developments at the standoff site and its vicinity since August 28 disengagement.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam since June 16 after the Indian side prohibited the construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam since June 16 after the Indian side prohibited the construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday refuted reports of China increasing its troops in the Doklam plateau and building a road in the area just 10 km from the location of the last conflict.

The MEA said that there have been no new developments in Doklam and its vicinity since both Chinese and Indian troops withdrew from the standoff site on August 28.

"Have seen recent press reports on Doklam. There are no new developments at the face-off site and its vicinity since 28 August disengagement," ANI quoted MEA as saying.

"The status quo prevails in the area. Any suggestion on the contrary is incorrect," it added.

According to reports, China has been increasing its troops in the Doklam plateau and had shifted its unused road construction material North and East of the standoff site.

Media reports also said that the road construction workers brought into the area are accompanied by up to 500 soldiers.

Earlier on Thursday, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa had said that Chinese troops were still present in Tibet's Chumbi Valley and had not completely withdrawn.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam since June 16 after the Indian side prohibited the construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam.

Tags: doklam plateau, doklam standoff, ministry of external affairs, b s dhanoa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Tinder rolls out 'Reactions' for intercative dating

2

Which is better — Apple iPhone X vs Google Pixel 2?

3

Moon once had an atmosphere: NASA study

4

Kangana reacts to Hrithik's social media post with list of questions to him

5

Scientists a step closer to finding cure for Parkinson's disease

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

From science to literarture, here are the Nobel Laureates of 2017

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham