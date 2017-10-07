No new developments at Doklam, status quo prevails: MEA

MEA stated that there has been no new developments at the standoff site and its vicinity since August 28 disengagement.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam since June 16 after the Indian side prohibited the construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday refuted reports of China increasing its troops in the Doklam plateau and building a road in the area just 10 km from the location of the last conflict.

The MEA said that there have been no new developments in Doklam and its vicinity since both Chinese and Indian troops withdrew from the standoff site on August 28.

"Have seen recent press reports on Doklam. There are no new developments at the face-off site and its vicinity since 28 August disengagement," ANI quoted MEA as saying.

"The status quo prevails in the area. Any suggestion on the contrary is incorrect," it added.

According to reports, China has been increasing its troops in the Doklam plateau and had shifted its unused road construction material North and East of the standoff site.

Media reports also said that the road construction workers brought into the area are accompanied by up to 500 soldiers.

Earlier on Thursday, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa had said that Chinese troops were still present in Tibet's Chumbi Valley and had not completely withdrawn.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam since June 16 after the Indian side prohibited the construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam.