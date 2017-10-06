The Asian Age | News

NHRC issues notice to MP govt after police allegedly strip, thrash farmers

The NHRC has asked the Chief Secretary and DGP of Madhya Pradesh to file a report in the matter within four weeks.

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notice to Madhya Pradesh government a day after a group of farmers were allegedly detained, stripped and beaten up by the police in Tikamgarh district of the state.

Farmers were returning from a protest that sought drought-hit status for the Tikamgarh district.

The NHRC has asked the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh to file a report in the matter within four weeks.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the Police in Tikamgarh allegedly locked up farmers and forced them to strip after they staged a protest against the state government.

Meanwhile, the Tikamgarh Police has denied that the farmers were beaten and said that a probe into the matter has been initiated.

