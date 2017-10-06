5 Indian Air Force personnel dead as chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Air Force confirmed the crash of an Mi-17 V5 helicopter in Arunachal Pradesh.

Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the crash incident. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Tawang: Five Indian Air Force Personnel were killed and one was critically injured after an Air force chopper crashed in Arunachal Pradesh during a training sortie on Friday morning.

Indian Air Force confirmed the crash of an Mi-17 V5 helicopter in Arunachal Pradesh.

Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the crash incident.

Quoting Indian Air Force official news agency ANI said, "Around 6 am today, an Mi-17 V5 helicopter while on an Air Maintenance mission crashed in Arunachal Pradesh. Court of Inquiry ordered."