

5 Indian Air Force personnel dead as chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

Published : Oct 6, 2017, 10:57 am IST
Indian Air Force confirmed the crash of an Mi-17 V5 helicopter in Arunachal Pradesh.

Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the crash incident. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
Tawang: Five Indian Air Force Personnel were killed and one was critically injured after an Air force chopper crashed in Arunachal Pradesh during a training sortie on Friday morning.

Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the crash incident.

Quoting Indian Air Force official news agency ANI said, "Around 6 am today, an Mi-17 V5 helicopter while on an Air Maintenance mission crashed in Arunachal Pradesh. Court of Inquiry ordered."

