5 Indian Air Force personnel dead as chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang: Five Indian Air Force Personnel were killed and one was critically injured after an Air force chopper crashed in Arunachal Pradesh during a training sortie on Friday morning.
Indian Air Force confirmed the crash of an Mi-17 V5 helicopter in Arunachal Pradesh.
Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the crash incident.
Quoting Indian Air Force official news agency ANI said, "Around 6 am today, an Mi-17 V5 helicopter while on an Air Maintenance mission crashed in Arunachal Pradesh. Court of Inquiry ordered."