Sunday, Sep 06, 2020 | Last Update : 06:24 PM IST

166th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,131,690

20,851

Recovered

3,195,459

17,786

Deaths

70,802

123

Maharashtra88386263657426276 Andhra Pradesh4981253940194417 Tamil Nadu4576973983667751 Karnataka3893322832926298 Uttar Pradesh2597651969593843 Delhi1881931637854538 West Bengal1777011508013510 Bihar145861128376750 Telangana140969107530886 Assam12122592718345 Odisha12022190331591 Gujarat101695824983076 Rajasthan88515719901116 Kerala8210560444327 Haryana7198357171759 Madhya Pradesh70244532571513 Punjab60013425431739 Jharkhand4803932403447 Jammu and Kashmir4099031435755 Chhatisgarh4063419608337 Uttarakhand2301115547312 Goa1986314747220 Puducherry1617210674280 Tripura145248483136 Himachal Pradesh6830492049 Manipur6699489935 Chandigarh5268243168 Arunachal Pradesh477528858 Nagaland410730588 Meghalaya2734116214 Sikkim184312255 Mizoram10625890
  India   All India  06 Sep 2020  Kesavananda Bharati, petitioner in landmark SC judgement, passes away
India, All India

Kesavananda Bharati, petitioner in landmark SC judgement, passes away

PTI
Published : Sep 6, 2020, 5:07 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2020, 5:07 pm IST

It was his case that the Supreme Court laid down the principle that the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be altered

Keshavananda Bharati of the Edneer mutt, who passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. His petition against Kerala land reform laws led to the Supreme Court laying down the principle that the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be altered. (Twitter)
 Keshavananda Bharati of the Edneer mutt, who passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. His petition against Kerala land reform laws led to the Supreme Court laying down the principle that the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be altered. (Twitter)

Kasaragod (Kerala): Kesavananda Bharati, on whose petition the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgement that the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be altered, died here on Sunday.

Police said Kesavananda Bharati Sripadagalvaru died at the Edaneer Mutt at 3.30 am Sunday due to age-related ailments.

 

The case in which Keshavananda Bharati challenged the Kerala land reform laws nearly four decades ago set the principle that the Supreme Court is the guardian of the basic structure of the Constitution and the verdict involved 13 judges, the largest bench ever to sit in the apex court.

While the seer did not get the relief he wanted, the case became significant for its landmark judgment which clipped the powers of Parliament to amend the Constitution and simultaneously gave the judiciary the authority to review any amendment.

Former Judge of Madras High Court Justice K Chandru said, "The Kesavananda Bharati case is significant for its ruling that the Constitution can be amended but not the basic structure."

 

Senior advocate Arvind P Datar said when some parcels of land of the Edaneer Mutt were acquired under the land reform laws of Kerala, Bharati moved the Kerala High Court against it and partly succeeded in stopping the acquisition.

However, when the 29th Constitutional Amendment was adopted by Parliament giving protection to Kerala's laws, the seer moved the Supreme Court challenging it.

The apex court ruled that the 29th Amendment was valid and held that the two Kerala land acts that were included in the Ninth Schedule are entitled to the protection of Article 31B of the (validation of certain acts and regulations) Constitution.

 

The verdict held that though Parliament has the power to amend under Article 368 of the Constitution, it did not have the power to emasculate its basic features.

The case of Kesavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala was heard for 68 days and continues to be the longest hearing to have taken place in the top court.

The hearing in the case commenced on October 31, 1972, and concluded on March 23, 1973 and it's the most referred to case name in Indian Constitutional law.

Tags: keshavananda bharati, basic structure of constitution, keshavananda bharati supreme court, edneer mutt
Location: India, Kerala, Kasargod

Latest From India

A medic collects a nasal sample from a migrant worker via Rapid Antigen kit for COVID-19 test, before he boards a bus to reach his workplace, at Thane Central Bus Stand, in Thane.— PTI photo

India beats Brazil in coronavirus tally, now world's No.2 in cases

Govt mulls installing EV charging kiosks at around 69,000 petrol pumps in country. (Photo- Twitter/@AutoCarrpo)

Centre mulls installing electric vehicle charging kiosks at 69,000 petrol pumps

MP Anubhav Mohanty with Wife Barsha Priyadarshini. (Photo-Twitter)

BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actress wife Barsha

She was raped by eight persons, including police personnel deployed on Covid-19 lockdown duty in Bhubaneswar around two months ago, the complaint said. (Representative Image)

Minor girl gangraped by 8 culprits in Odisha, 4 policemen among accused

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham