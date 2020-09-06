India beats Brazil in coronavirus tally, now world's No.2 in cases

The health ministry is only harping on the fact that the COVID recovery rate has climbed to 77.32pc in the country

A medic collects a nasal sample from a migrant worker via Rapid Antigen kit for COVID-19 test, before he boards a bus to reach his workplace, at Thane Central Bus Stand, in Thane.— PTI photo

India's cOVID tally overtakes Brazil to become second most corona-hit country in the world.

The US still retains the top position with over six million cases followed by India. Brazil has now slipped to No.3 folowed by Russia. There are 8,62,320 active cases of coronavirus infection in India accounting for only 20.96 per cent of the total caseload.

With a record 73,642 patients having recuperated in a day, India's COVID-19 recoveries surged to nearly 32 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to 77.32 per cent while the case fatality rate, one of the lowest globally, is said to have further dropped to 1.72 per cent as on date, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"The spike in the daily recovered COVID-19 patients continues in the country. For the second successive day, India has clocked a record recovery of more than 70,000 patients in a single day," the ministry said.

A total of 73,642 patients have recovered and been discharged from either home or facility isolation or hospitals in a day, according to health ministry data updated at 8 am.

"With this surge in numbers of patients getting recovered on a daily basis, India's recovery rate has been further pushed upwards to 77.32 per cent," the ministry said.

Sustained efforts by the Centre, state and union territory governments have substantially resulted in higher number of people getting identified at an early stage for the infection through very high levels of testing, it underlined.

This has enabled their timely treatment, guided by the Standard Treatment Protocol for both home or facility isolation and hospitalisation.

The Centre, in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has led the process of continuous upgradation of clinical management skills of the ICU doctors in the dedicated COVID hospitals across the country.

"These measures have resulted in saving more lives. India's COVID-19 case fatality rate, one of the lowest globally, continues to further compress. It is pegged at 1.72 per cent as on date," the ministry said.

The recoveries exceeded active cases of the infection by 23,18,545.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases mounted to 41,13,811 with a record 90,632 people being infected in a day, while the death toll climbed to 70,626 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 1,065 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, data updated at 8 am showed.