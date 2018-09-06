The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 06, 2018 | Last Update : 03:19 PM IST

India, All India

With tears, hugs and dance, LGBTQ community welcomes verdict on Section 377

PTI
Published : Sep 6, 2018, 2:48 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2018, 2:48 pm IST

A 5-judge Constitution bench of Supreme Court unanimously decriminalised Section 377 of the IPC.

A gay rights activist celebrates after SC struck down colonial-era law that makes homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 years in prison, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 A gay rights activist celebrates after SC struck down colonial-era law that makes homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 years in prison, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Celebrations broke out on Thursday as the LGBTQ community and others welcomed the Supreme Court judgment decriminalising consensual gay sex, asserting that the "historic" verdict granted them a basic human right but also acknowledging that complete equality was still some distance away.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC, which criminalises consensual unnatural sex, prompting joyous tears, hugs and dancing across the country.

Activists, members of the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer) community, authors and politicians welcomed the verdict -- which also said society cannot dictate a sexual relationship between consenting adults -- with many cutting cakes and unfurling the rainbow flag.

 

Supporters and members of LGBT community celebrate after Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality. (Photo: AP) Supporters and members of LGBT community celebrate after Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality. (Photo: AP)

 

LGBTQ activist Anjali Nazia said the Supreme Court had paved way for bigger judgements ahead. "We were granted a basic human right today and we can't express just how happy we are," Nazia told news agency PTI.

Describing the verdict as a landmark, Anjan Joshi, member of the Society for People, Awareness, Care and Empowerment (SPACE), said it would help them in their quest for equality. "It is a start. We know we have a long way to go in terms of right to adoption, right to marriage but it is a very welcome beginning," Joshi said.

For many activists, this was the harbinger of better days to come.

A member of the gay community who requested anonymity said the decision was long due. "I have suffered for 10 years because of my sexuality. Hopefully things will change," he said.

 

People react after Supreme Court verdict which decriminalises consensual gay sex in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI) People react after Supreme Court verdict which decriminalises consensual gay sex in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

 

According to Alliance India CEO Sonal Mehta, it is a day of victory for love and law. "We are finally not criminals and this minuscule minority has an identity now," is how gender and sexuality rights activist Arpit Bhalla put it.

The Congress also put out a Twitter post welcoming the judgement.

"We join the people of India & the LGBTQIA+ community in their victory over prejudice. We welcome the progressive & decisive verdict from the Supreme Court & hope this is the beginning of a more equal & inclusive society," it said, adding intersex and asexuality to LGBTQ.

Expressing his happiness, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the judgement "shamed" BJP MPs who had opposed him on the issue in the Lok Sabha.

 

 

Writer Chetan Bhagat said India will survive and thrive only by accepting diversity. "India is a country where the culture changes every 100km. Accepting diversity has to be the core value of every Indian and frankly is the only way India will survive and thrive. Scrapping #Section377 is a step in that direction. It is a good day for India."

Saying that she was jubilant and emotional, feminist activist Rituparna Borah termed the verdict a stepping stone. "But there are issues like police violence, right to adoption and marriage that still stay," she told PTI

Tags: lgbtq, supreme court, section 377, human right, equality
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Karisma bonds with Shweta, but did Abhishek ignore her in front of Aishwarya?

2

Book reveals chaotic White House, claims Trump aides call US president an ‘idiot’

3

Salman reveals which superstar was first offered Bigg Boss, has a message for him

4

Google celebrates Teachers' Day in India with animated doodle

5

Hindus, Muslims come together for Janmashtami celebrations in Agra

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham