US to Imran Khan: Do more to halt terror from Pakistan soil

The meeting came on the eve of Indo-US 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj greets US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on his arrival at Palam Air Force Station on Wednesday evening. (Photo:PTI)

Islamabad: US secretary of state Mike Pompeo met Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and pressed him “to do more” and take “sustained and decisive measures” against terrorists threatening the regional peace and stability, days after the US cancelled $300 million in military aid to Islamabad for failing to rein in the terror groups operating from its soil.

Mr Pompeo, the former CIA chief who was on his first visit to Pakistan as the top American diplomat to reset ties, told reporters, “We made clear to them that – and they agreed – it’s time for us to begin to deliver on our joint commitments.”

The meeting came on the eve of Indo-US 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday.