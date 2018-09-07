The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 06, 2018 | Last Update : 10:04 PM IST

India, All India

Panel probing Jaya’s death warns Apollo Hospital, directs doctors’ deposition

PTI
Published : Sep 6, 2018, 9:08 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2018, 9:08 pm IST

'If you fail to depute doctors and technician, law will take its own course against you and other directors', panel warned the hospital.

Jayalalithaa had died on December 5, 2016 after being treated in Apollo hospital for 75 days for various ailments. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Jayalalithaa had died on December 5, 2016 after being treated in Apollo hospital for 75 days for various ailments. (Photo: File | PTI)

Chennai: The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, probing the death of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, on Thursday warned the Apollo Hospital of legal consequences if it failed to depute its doctors to appear before the panel.

In a letter to the hospital chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy, the panel, whose extended tenure ends next month, noted that in previous hearings some of the doctors, summoned, had not appeared before it had been condoned.

"Depute the doctors and technician before this commission without raising any technical objections, remembering that your hospital has received several crores of rupees towards treatment charges (of Jayalalithaa)," it said.

The panel directed cardiologist Dr Sai Sathish, Consultants, Dr C Vignesh and Dr D Ravi Varma to appear before it on September 11, respiratory medicine specialist Dr Babu K Abraham and technician Madivannan on Sept 12 and chief physiotherapist, Raj Prassanna on September 10.

"...if you fail to depute the doctors and technician, law will take its own course against you and other directors," the letter, a copy of which is made available to the media, said.

The one-man commission, headed by retired Madras High Court judge A Arumughaswamy, pointed out that the doctors were directed to appear only in a phased manner.

It has so far examined a number of witnesses, including over ten doctors, retired and serving government officials and police officers.

Last month, three AIIMS-Delhi doctors, who had periodically examined Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation, appeared before the panel.

Jayalalithaa had died on December 5, 2016 after being treated in the hospital for 75 days for various ailments.

In September 2017, the state government had constituted the probe panel under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, mandating it to inquire into the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation on September 22, 2016, and treatment provided by the hospital till her demise.

The commission, whose term has been twice extended since then, had invited all those having "personal knowledge and direct acquaintance" to furnish information related to her.

Several persons, including present Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his followers, had earlier raised suspicions about the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's death. 

Tags: justice a arumughaswamy commission, jayalalithaa's death, apollo hospital
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Delhi hotel staff break into jig after top court legalises gay sex

2

Karisma bonds with Shweta, but did Abhishek ignore her in front of Aishwarya?

3

Book reveals chaotic White House, claims Trump aides call US president an ‘idiot’

4

Salman reveals which superstar was first offered Bigg Boss, has a message for him

5

Google celebrates Teachers' Day in India with animated doodle

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham