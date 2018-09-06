The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 06, 2018 | Last Update : 04:57 PM IST

India, All India

Homosexuality not a crime but same-sex marriage 'unnatural': RSS

PTI
Published : Sep 6, 2018, 3:53 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2018, 3:53 pm IST

RSS said, 'These relationships are not natural, so we do not support this kind of relationship.'

The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously decriminalised part of Section 377, which criminalises consensual unnatural sex. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously decriminalised part of Section 377, which criminalises consensual unnatural sex. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Homosexuality is not a crime, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said Thursday, while maintaining that it does not support same-sex marriage as it was "not natural".

The comments came on a day the Supreme Court unanimously decriminalised part of Section 377, which criminalises consensual unnatural sex, saying it violated the rights to equality.

"Like the Supreme Court's verdict, we also do not consider this (homosexuality) as a crime," RSS 'prachar pramukh' Arun Kumar said in a statement. 'Prachar pramukh' is the designated spokesperson of the Sangh.

However, he maintained the Sangh's old stand and said gay marriage and such relationships were not "compatible with nature". "These relationships are not natural, so we do not support this kind of relationship."

He claimed that Indian society "traditionally does not recognise" such relations. Humans usually learn from experiences, so this topic needs to be discussed and handled at the social and psychological level, Kumar added.

Tags: supreme court, rss, section 377
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

