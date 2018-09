Country gets its oxygen back: Karan Johar, B-town lauds SC decriminalising Sec 377

The Supreme Court in its landmark judgement abolished Section 377.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Thursday reversed its own 2013 decision and said homosexuality is no longer an offence. (Photo: Asian Age)

Mumbai: Minutes after the Supreme Court in its landmark judgement abolished Section 377 on Thursday, producer and director Karan Johar was the first celebrity to welcome the verdict.

"Historical judgement. So proud today. Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights. The country gets its oxygen back," Karan Johar tweeted.

Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™ pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5 โ€” Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 6, 2018

After Karan Johar several celebrities took to Twitter to post their thoughts on the verdict including "Bye Bye 377", "RIP #377" among others.

Crying tears of joy for the lgbtqi community. One day there wonโ€™t be any labels and we will all live in utopia. pic.twitter.com/veQe1S92FD โ€” Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2018

This is the india I want to live in. Not one filled with hate, bigotry,sexism homophobia and intolerance. THIS is the India I love. ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ ๐ŸŒˆ โ€” Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2018

A law implemented in 1860 is now abolished. A day for our entire nation to live with pride. Bye bye #sec377 #lovealllovefree #historic โ€” Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 6, 2018

Sanity prevails for once we can believe we have some sensible decision makers and lawmaker s available to this generation. #Section377 gone with the wind. โ€” Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 6, 2018

Historic verdict by Supreme Court today. #377 โ€” Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 6, 2018

๐ŸŒˆ โ€” Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 6, 2018

Stand tall in honor with pride #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/WnehZNjBMT โ€” John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) September 6, 2018

โ€œIf you have a heart you should be free to love who you want.โ€ ๐Ÿ˜โค๏ธ๐Ÿ˜So Happy to hear that the Supreme Court of India ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ has abolished #section377 decriminalising Homosexuality ๐Ÿ‘ #equality #lgbtrights #nodiscrimination #ting pic.twitter.com/47yEBdkul7 โ€” Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 6, 2018

We won! Thank you SC! ๐ŸŒˆ ๐ŸŒˆ๐ŸŒˆ#377IsHistory #pride

โ€œSection 377 is arbitrary. The LGBT community possesses rights like others. Majoritarian views and popular morality cannot dictate constitutional rights. We have to vanquish prejudice, embrace inclusion and ensure equal rights.โ€ โ€” Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) September 6, 2018

Well done well done well done ! Itโ€™s about time! ๐Ÿณ๏ธโ€๐ŸŒˆ! #pride #loveislove โ€” TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 6, 2018

RIP #Section377

The new sunshine of this day is that of a progressive India. Love all! โ€” Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 6, 2018

Pride ๐ŸŒˆ๐Ÿ’•๐ŸŒน๐Ÿ’ฅ๐Ÿ’Ž โ€” Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 6, 2018

Congratulations India! Thank you, Supreme Court! This is amazing! The law has no place in the bedrooms of consenting adults! Finally #AllLoveIsEqual Good riddance #Sec377 ! @india.today @akashkolluru pic.twitter.com/i9KuTlME14 โ€” VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) September 6, 2018

