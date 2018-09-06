The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 06, 2018 | Last Update : 04:58 PM IST

India, All India

Country gets its oxygen back: Karan Johar, B-town lauds SC decriminalising Sec 377

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 6, 2018, 3:30 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2018, 3:30 pm IST

The Supreme Court in its landmark judgement abolished Section 377.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Thursday reversed its own 2013 decision and said homosexuality is no longer an offence. (Photo: Asian Age)
Mumbai: Minutes after the Supreme Court in its landmark judgement abolished Section 377 on Thursday, producer and director Karan Johar was the first celebrity to welcome the verdict.

"Historical judgement. So proud today. Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights. The country gets its oxygen back," Karan Johar tweeted.

 

 

In a spectacular win for LGBT+ community in India, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Thursday reversed its own 2013 decision and said homosexuality is no longer an offence.

Also Read: Gay sex not a crime in India: Supreme Court decriminalises Section 377

After Karan Johar several celebrities took to Twitter to post their thoughts on the verdict including "Bye Bye 377", "RIP #377" among others.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

