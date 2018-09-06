The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 06, 2018 | Last Update : 08:12 AM IST

India, All India

BJP-ruled states are not prepared, PM Modi unhappy

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : Sep 6, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2018, 7:35 am IST

Sources said that these ‘Mitras’ are to be selected from hospitals’ own staff.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: With the NDA Government all set to launch its ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme on September 25, which envisages health insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore rural poor annually who are outside the insurance net, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed unhappiness over inadequate preparations on part of ironically several BJP-led states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Bihar towards implementation of the flagship project.

Also, as several Opposition-ruled states like Karnataka, Punjab, Odisha, Telangana, Kerala and Delhi have not yet come on board towards participating in the scheme, the Prime Minister has urged them to cooperate and become part of it.

In a high level review meeting, which the Prime Minister recently undertook to oversee the preparations of the scheme’s launch on Jan Sangh ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary, he asked top officials of state government of poll-bound Rajasthan, as well as those of Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar (where the BJP is in alliance with the JDU) and J&K (which is currently under President’s Rule, but where for more than two years the BJP ran a coalition government with the PDP) to make extra efforts to ensure that the scheme takes off effectively in their respective states.

Highly placed sources said that the Prime Minister was disappointed with the fact that the aforementioned BJP and its allies ruled states have not made proper preparations towards implementation of the NDA government’s flagship scheme even though only a few days are left for its official launch.

He is learnt to have asked the chief secretaries of these states during the meeting that they need to take extra measures to implement scheme.

Mr Modi also asked officials from Opposition-ruled states to expedite the process of signing pacts with the Centre as soon as possible, so that Ayushman Bharat can take off.

Under Ayushman Bharat, the Union health ministry plans to hire Ayushman Mitras, who will help in identifying beneficiaries for the scheme. Sources said that these ‘Mitras’ are to be selected from hospitals’ own staff.

The Prime Minister, sources added, emphasised on this aspect and is learnt to have directed health ministry officials to ensure that Ayushman Mitras are selected from hospitals’ staff only.

He is also learnt to have asked the ministry as well states’ officials to streamline and expedite all aspects related to Ayushman Bharat like selecting health agencies in states, identification of beneficiaries as well as empanelment of hospitals and identification as well as training of Ayushman Mitras.

In his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister had announced that Ayushman Bharat scheme would be launched on September 25 this year.

The scheme will target poor, deprived rural families and identify occupational category of urban workers’ families, 8.03 crore in rural and 2.33 crore in urban areas, as per the latest SECC data. It will cover around 50 crore people. The Centre has allocated about Rs 10,000 crore for the project.

Tags: narendra modi, deen dayal upadhyaya, ayushman mitras

MOST POPULAR

1

Book reveals chaotic White House, claims Trump aides call US president an ‘idiot’

2

Salman reveals which superstar was first offered Bigg Boss, has a message for him

3

Google celebrates Teachers' Day in India with animated doodle

4

Hindus, Muslims come together for Janmashtami celebrations in Agra

5

Watch: Chetan Bhagat's movie-style video for his new book, The Girl in Room 105

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

B-Town celebrities celebrated the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janmashtami: Gauri joins SRK, AbRam as they break Matki, Varun, others enjoy

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur have gone for a vacation to Maldives, with pictures going viral on Instagram.

Kareena with sleepy Taimur, goofy Saif as they enjoy their Maldives holiday

Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special bash of their film in Mumbai. Check out the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Rajkummar, Shraddha and the team enjoy positive response to ‘Stree’

Stars from upcoming films promoted their ventures at respective events in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Mitron’ Jackky, Kritika get groovy at concert, push-up challenge for Paltan stars

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham