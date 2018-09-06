The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 06, 2018 | Last Update : 08:12 AM IST

India, All India

Assam: 20 feared dead after boat carrying 40 passengers capsizes

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Sep 6, 2018, 5:27 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2018, 7:27 am IST

The SDRF officials said that the country-made ferryboat accidentally hit the pillars, which led to the accident.

National Disaster Response Force personnel on boats search in the Brahmaputra river after a boat capsized on the outskirts of Guwahati on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
 National Disaster Response Force personnel on boats search in the Brahmaputra river after a boat capsized on the outskirts of Guwahati on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Guwahati: In a tragic incident, at least 20 persons are feared drowned in the Brahmaputra river after a country boat carrying 40 passengers capsized near the Aswaklanta temple near Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar.

The mishap took place around 1.30 pm when the boat, popularly known as Bhutbhuti, developed a technical snag and subsequently collided with a pillar of an ongoing water supply project in the Brahmaputra.

The boat was moving towards Majbat, Madhayamkhanda in North Guwahati from Fancy Bazar ghat in the city.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have launched a massive search operation to rescue those missing. They, however, succeeded in recovering the bodies of a youth and a girl besides rescuing at least 12 passengers who were on the boat.

Pointing out that one of those two dead bodies is yet to be identified, the police said that the girl has been identified as 17-year-old Ankita Barua, a resident of Silasako village in North Guwahati. She was a higher secondary first-year student of Cotton University.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered a high-level probe by an additional chief secretary Jishnu Baruah into the incident.

The SDRF officials said that the country-made ferryboat accidentally hit the pillars, which led to the accident.

The Brahmaputra is in spate due to monsoon rains in the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh. Eyewitnesses said that they saw several passengers from the ferry trying to swim to the shore. The country-boat, which was loaded with passengers, was also carrying a motorcycle. Some of the survivors claimed that neither driver of the boat was trained nor the boat had any life jacket.

The police said that they have rescued 12 persons so far. Among those identified are Rajesh Saha (45), Piyushi Saha (4), Rinki Saha (28), Nuruddin (26), Jitumoni Das (38) and Minakhi Das (30).

Tags: brahmaputra river, national disaster response force, state disaster response force

MOST POPULAR

1

Book reveals chaotic White House, claims Trump aides call US president an ‘idiot’

2

Salman reveals which superstar was first offered Bigg Boss, has a message for him

3

Google celebrates Teachers' Day in India with animated doodle

4

Hindus, Muslims come together for Janmashtami celebrations in Agra

5

Watch: Chetan Bhagat's movie-style video for his new book, The Girl in Room 105

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

B-Town celebrities celebrated the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janmashtami: Gauri joins SRK, AbRam as they break Matki, Varun, others enjoy

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur have gone for a vacation to Maldives, with pictures going viral on Instagram.

Kareena with sleepy Taimur, goofy Saif as they enjoy their Maldives holiday

Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special bash of their film in Mumbai. Check out the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Rajkummar, Shraddha and the team enjoy positive response to ‘Stree’

Stars from upcoming films promoted their ventures at respective events in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Mitron’ Jackky, Kritika get groovy at concert, push-up challenge for Paltan stars

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham