The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 06, 2017 | Last Update : 03:42 AM IST

India, All India

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 6, 2017, 1:44 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2017, 1:44 am IST

Lankesh, in her early 50s, was editor of Kannada tabloid “Gauri Lankesh Patrike”.

Relatives mourn the death of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 Relatives mourn the death of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Editor, social activist and a vitriolic critic of right-wing extremism, Gauri Lankesh, was shot dead outside her residence in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru by three unidentified assailants, setting off public outcry and comparison with murders of Dr M.M. Kalburgi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar, Tuesday night.

Lankesh, in her early 50s, was editor of Kannada tabloid “Gauri Lankesh Patrike”,  slain just as he returned from office and was about to enter her house.  She was the daughter of late poet-turned-journalist P Lankesh who launched “Lankesh Patrike” several decades ago.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said three special investigation teams of police officers would investigate the murder and that he would initiate another investigation if necessary. He said the top brass of state police department informed him that she had not sought protection nor discussed about threats from any quarters.

Her friends, however, feared that she fell a victim because of her acerbic posts on Facebook against right wing organisations — the latest being a comment on a video posted by former Union minister Shashi Taroor about nuns celebrating Onam in Kerala. In her comment she remarked “KERALITES celebrating Onam. religious differences be damned!!!!! this is the reason why they call their Rs country’ (i call it country, did you notice cheddis??) as “Gods own country”. please, my mallu friends, please keep up your spirit of secularism. (PS: hopefully next time i am in God’s own country, someone will get me nice Kerala beef dish!!!! And cheddis be damned!!!!)” taking a dig at RSS activists.

Tags: gauri lankesh, chief minister siddaramaiah, bengaluru, gauri lankesh patrike

MOST POPULAR

1

Kangana-Hrithik battle: Singer Sona Mohapatra openly criticises actress

2

This robot fish tank cleaner records your fishes at 1080p

3

All India Chess Federation adopts Khadi as uniforms for international meets

4

Albert Einstein's letter about Adolf Hitler sells for £25,000 at auction

5

All in a day's work: Motorman PC Meena stops train to save dog on railtrack

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham