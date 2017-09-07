Darjeeling violence: Arrest warrants issued against GJM chief Bimal Gurung, 7 others

The CID recently issued a lookout notice against Gurung and two other GJM leaders in connection with the violence in Darjeeling.

New Delhi: Mounting pressure on top Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leadership, the criminal investigation department (CID) on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against absconding GJM chief Bimal Gurung and seven others.

The others against whom arrest warrants have been issued are Bimal’s wife Asha Gurung, GJM general secretary Roshan Giri, Prakash Gurung, Amrit Yonzon, Ashok Chettri, DK Pradhan and Tilak Roka.

Deputy inspector general of police (operation) of the CID Nishat Parvez informed that the arrest warrants were issued in connection with a case (115/17), which was initiated at the Darjeeling Sadar police station on June 9 this year following the GJM's violent attack from Bhanu Bhavan on the police personnel during chief minister Mamata Banerjee's first cabinet meeting in Darjeeling.

The brazen attacked prompted the state government to call for Army deployment in the hills.

A case was initiated under sections 147, 148, 149, 153, 153A, 186, 189, 323, 324, 325, 326, 307, 332, 333, 353, 427, 436, 505, 506, 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code alongwith sections 8, 9, 15A and 15B of the WBMPO Act and other charges of the PDPP Act.