The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 06, 2017 | Last Update : 10:16 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Lasith Malinga has got the early wicket. (Photo: AP) Live | Sri Lanka vs India T20I: Lasith Malinga strikes first, Rohit Sharma departs
 
India, All India

Darjeeling violence: Arrest warrants issued against GJM chief Bimal Gurung, 7 others

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Sep 6, 2017, 8:53 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2017, 8:53 pm IST

The CID recently issued a lookout notice against Gurung and two other GJM leaders in connection with the violence in Darjeeling.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Mounting pressure on top Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leadership, the criminal investigation department (CID) on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against absconding GJM chief Bimal Gurung and seven others.

The others against whom arrest warrants have been issued are Bimal’s wife Asha Gurung, GJM general secretary Roshan Giri, Prakash Gurung, Amrit Yonzon, Ashok Chettri, DK Pradhan and Tilak Roka.

The CID recently issued a lookout notice against absconding Gurung and two other GJM leaders in connection with the violence in Darjeeling.

Deputy inspector general of police (operation) of the CID Nishat Parvez informed that the arrest warrants were issued in connection with a case (115/17), which was initiated at the Darjeeling Sadar police station on June 9 this year following the GJM's violent attack from Bhanu Bhavan on the police personnel during chief minister Mamata Banerjee's first cabinet meeting in Darjeeling.

The brazen attacked prompted the state government to call for Army deployment in the hills.

A case was initiated under sections 147, 148, 149, 153, 153A, 186, 189, 323, 324, 325, 326, 307, 332, 333, 353, 427, 436, 505, 506, 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code alongwith sections 8, 9, 15A and 15B of the WBMPO Act and other charges of the PDPP Act.

Tags: darjeeling violence, gorkha janmukti morcha, gjm, bimal gurung, asha gurung, roshan giri
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ways to keep your waistline trim

2

Explaining LG's P-OLED display

3

Study links marriage issues to lack of sleep

4

Goggles could help prevent type 2 diabetes: study

5

Indian classical music is like magic: Israeli pianist Matan Fishov

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham