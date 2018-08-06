The Asian Age | News

Terror plot to wreck August 15 in Delhi busted, claims Jammu police

Published : Aug 6, 2018
Man arrested with grenades, was on his way to Delhi.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Dr S D Singh said the cache of grenades were headed for Delhi and could have been used to disrupt Independence Day celebrations in the Capital. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Dr S D Singh said the cache of grenades were headed for Delhi and could have been used to disrupt Independence Day celebrations in the Capital. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Jammu: A major terror plot has been busted, the Jammu and Kashmir police claimed on Monday, after they arrested a terrorist in possession of eight live hand grenades.

Rs 60,000 in cash was also recovered from him, police said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Dr S D Singh said the cache of grenades were headed for Delhi and could have been used to disrupt Independence Day celebrations in the Capital.

The terrorist identified as Arfan Wani, a resident of Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, was arrested from Jammu’s Gandhi Nagar area.

Police said that the arrested terrorist is being put through sustained interrogation to ascertain about the plans and his contacts in the city and its outskirts. 

Security forces are on alert in the wake of intelligence inputs that terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen are planning terror strikes in Jammu and New Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

(With inputs from agencies)

