SC adjourns hearing plea challenging validity of Article 35A

Published : Aug 6, 2018, 11:19 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2018, 11:28 am IST

'Petitions on Article 35A will now be heard in week commencing August 27,' Chief Justice Dipak Misra said.

Supreme Court adjourned hearing petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A which empowers Jammu and Kashmir that guarantees special privileges to the residents of the state. (Photo: File)
 Supreme Court adjourned hearing petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A which empowers Jammu and Kashmir that guarantees special privileges to the residents of the state. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing on pleas challenging Constitutional validity of Article 35A pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Petitions on Article 35A will now be heard in week commencing August 27," Chief Justice Dipak Misra said.

CJI Dipak Misra said the crucial hearing on Article 35A was adjourned as Justice DY Chandrachud, one of three judges in bench, was not present.

CJI Misra said that Article 35A has been in vogue for more than 60 years. "An argument about strike by lawyers can't now be a ground to speed up the case," he added. 

The apex court said, "We will only have to see whether Article 35A goes against basic structure of Constitution."

Article 35A guarantees special privileges to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. 

"Protecting #Article35A is a tacit acceptance that J&K’s future lies within the Constitution of India otherwise how would it matter if it were struck down or diluted?" tweeted former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah.

