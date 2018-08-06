The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 06, 2018 | Last Update : 09:25 PM IST

India, All India

PM can wear ‘outlandish headgear’ but not skull cap, says Tharoor; BJP seeks apology

PTI
Published : Aug 6, 2018, 8:24 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2018, 8:23 pm IST

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded that the Congress should apologise for Tharoor's comments.

Shashi Tharoor was addressing a seminar on 'Standing up to hatred, violence and intolerance in contemporary India' in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab)
  Shashi Tharoor was addressing a seminar on 'Standing up to hatred, violence and intolerance in contemporary India' in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab)

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has plunged headlong into a fresh row with remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi donning "outlandish" Naga and other headgear on his trips but refusing to sport a Muslim skull cap, comments the BJP dubbed as insulting to the people of the North-East.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also demanded that the Congress apologise for Tharoor's comments.

"I ask you why does our Prime Minister wear all sorts of outlandish headgear wherever he goes around the country or around the world? Why does he always refuse to wear a Muslim skull cap? You see him in Naga headgears with feathers. You have seen him in various kinds of extraordinary outfits which is a right thing for a Prime Minister to do. Indira Gandhi has also been photographed wearing various kinds of costumes. But why he still always says no to one?" Tharoor said.

The former union minister was addressing a seminar on "Standing up to hatred, violence and intolerance in contemporary India" in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Tharoor, who had recently kicked up a controversy with remarks that the BJP, if voted to power again, will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for the creation of a "Hindu Pakistan", said PM Modi shunned the green colour as he felt it was associated with Muslim appeasement.

"Why does he refuse to wear green, the colour that he says is identified with Muslim appeasement? What kind of talk it is?" he said.

Tharoor's comments drew a sharp response from Union Minister Rijiju, who said the Congress leader's remarks insulted tribals and people from the North-East.

"I demand apology from the Congress Party for insulting the people of India's North East & Tribals. Shashi Tharoor described North-East people & Naga Tribal headgears as funny looking outlandish & hilarious," Rijiju, a native of Arunachal Pradesh, said on Twitter.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore also slammed Tharoor for his remarks. Taking to Twitter, he said:

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav also took to the micro-blogging website and criticised Tharoor for insulting customs of Nagas and north-eastern people.

 

Tags: congress, shashi tharoor, bjp, kiren rijiju, pm modi
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

2

Woman in 'relationship' with ghost from Australia, wants to have baby with him

3

Was Rishi Kapoor joking in tweet about Sridevi? Twiteratti blames alcohol, 'old age'

4

Eastern Congo Ebola outbreak has killed 33: Health ministry

5

Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol reinvents parenting in this slice of life drama

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham