The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 06, 2018 | Last Update : 02:17 AM IST

India, All India

India hands over Mehul Choksi extradition plea to Antigua

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 6, 2018, 12:22 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2018, 1:41 am IST

What New Delhi had essentially said was that there was nothing incriminating against Choksi at that particular time since the scam surfaced later.

News agency reports on Sunday cited sources saying that a team from India was sent to Antigua few days back to pursue the authorities there to extradite Choksi.
 News agency reports on Sunday cited sources saying that a team from India was sent to Antigua few days back to pursue the authorities there to extradite Choksi.

New Delhi: India has handed over a request to Antigua for extradition of Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam-accused Mehul Choksi who had obtained citizenship of the Caribbean nation. Indian government sources had recently said New Delhi was sending an extradition request on Choksi to Antigua.

News agency reports on Sunday cited sources saying that a team from India was sent to Antigua few days back to pursue the authorities there to extradite Choksi. “The team met the Foreign Ministry officials of the island nation on Saturday and handed over the request to extradite Choksi to India,” sources were quoted as saying.

The tiny Caribbean nation had on Friday claimed it was told by Indian agencies that there was no adverse information against PNB scam accused Choksi when it did a background check on the fugitive billionaire before granting him citizenship in 2017, according to a local media report there.

But India had swiftly set the record straight late on Friday evening, saying that the Police Clearance Certificate was issued to Choksi by the Mumbai passport office, for Antigua and Barbuda on March 16, 2017 since at that time there was a “clear Police Verification Report available on his passport.”

What New Delhi had essentially said was that there was nothing incriminating against Choksi at that particular time since the scam surfaced later. The opposition parties have also been targeting the government over the matter.

It may be recalled that the Indian government has also asked the United Kingdom for extradition of another PNB scam-accused jeweller Nirav Modi. The Indian government had informed Parliament last week that two Red Corner Notices have been issued against Modi by the Interpol.

CBI sources had earlier said the agency has cited three grounds on the basis of which Choksi and Modi can be extradited to India to face trial.

They said the agency has underlined the principle of reciprocity where fugitives can be exchanged between two countries as and when required, principle of dual criminality which states that the alleged charge on the fugitive should be an offence in both countries, and the United Nations Convention against Corruption to which both Antigua and India are signatories.

Tags: punjab national bank scam, mehul choksi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol reinvents parenting in this slice of life drama

2

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

3

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

4

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

5

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham