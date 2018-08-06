The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 06, 2018 | Last Update : 05:09 AM IST

India, All India

Fissures appear once again in Samajwadi clan

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 6, 2018, 3:11 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2018, 3:40 am IST

Aparna Yadav has supported the NRC draft list and has said that Ms Banerjee should not support the presence of illegal migrants in Assam.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Aparna Yadav
 Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Aparna Yadav

Lucknow: Fissures within the Samajwadi clan keep emerging from time to time, even though its leaders insist that all is now well within the family. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has so far been supporting West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the ongoing controversy over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, but his sister-in-law Aparna Yadav has given a statement that is bound to embarrass the party.

Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law, has supported the NRC draft list and has said that Ms Banerjee should not support the presence of illegal migrants in Assam. “There is no problem with lawful immigrants. The problem arises because of those who come into the country illegally. I think Mamataji should not have made a statement supporting illegal immigrants. She should ponder upon it, it’s a national security matter,” Ms Aparna Yadav told PTI. She supported the stand taken by the BJP on the illegal immigrants’ issue, that is certainly not going to be welcomed in the party which is now preparing to battle the BJP over the issue.

In another development that points to the divisions within the family, senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav told reporters in Unnao that while he had no qualms about talking to party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he did not have any dialogue with his nephew (Akhilesh). This clearly indicates that the relationship between uncle and nephew is far from being normal.

On Sunday, meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav separately visited the Janeshwar Misra Park to pay tribute to the late socialist leader. Speaking there, Mr Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath government for having targeted him over the bungalow issue, and said: “I have information that some people went into my official bungalow after I had vacated it and they carried hammers and sickles with them. Now I am being blamed for the damage done to the bungalow. I will give a reward of `11 lakhs to anyone who reveals the name of the person who is responsible for the damage caused to the bungalow”, he said.

However, no senior SP leader supported Mr Yadav’s claims on the controversy over his official bungalow.

Tags: national register of citizens, akhilesh yadav, aparna yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol reinvents parenting in this slice of life drama

2

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

3

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

4

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

5

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham