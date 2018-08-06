The Asian Age | News

Karunanidhi’s health declines, vitals a challenge, says Chennai hospital

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 6, 2018, 7:09 pm IST
DMK chief Karunanidhi is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support, the hospital added.

Following the reports of 'decline' in Karunanidhi’s health, DMK cadres thronged the Chennai hospital again on Monday. (Photo: File | PTI)
Chennai: DMK president M Karunanidhi has suffered a "decline" in his health condition has declined and maintaining his vital organs to function continues to remain a challenge, doctors said on Monday.

He is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support, a statement from the Chennai hospital where the veteran leader is admitted said.

The statement further said that Karunanidhi’s response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis.

Following the reports of "decline" in Karunanidhi’s health, DMK cadres thronged the Chennai hospital again on Monday.

Karunanidhi was admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai following a drop in blood pressure on July 28. Since then, the medical status of the 94-year-old has gone through ups and downs.

After a health scare, the doctors extended his period of hospitalisation due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver functions and haematological parameters.

A spate of visitors have visited the five times chief minister of Tamil Nadu during the past few days, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

