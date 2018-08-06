The Asian Age | News

Andhra man throws 3 minor sons into river after fight with wife

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 6, 2018, 2:23 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2018, 2:22 pm IST

Bodies of 3 boys - six, three and three months - were floating on Monday in river near village where the family lives.

The police was called in by local people who were shaken by the tragic sight and took the bodies out of the river. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)
Chittoor: In a shocking incident, a father killed his three minor sons by throwing them into a river after a fight with his wife in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Sunday.

The bodies of the three boys - six, three and three months - were seen floating on Monday morning in river near the village where the family lives. The police was called in by local people who were shaken by the tragic sight and took the bodies out of the river.

The police soon learnt that the father of the boys, Venkatesh, who is a construction worker, is missing.

Puneet, Sanjay and baby Rahul were sons of Venkatesh and Amaravathy.

Police said Amaravathy was Venkatesh's second wife. He remarried Amaravathy seven years ago after his first wife could not have children.

A habitual drunkard, Venkatesh used to frequently quarrel with Amaravathy.

After a fight last week, Amaravathy allegedly moved to her parents' home in Diguvapalli village with her children.

On Sunday night, Venkatesh went to his in-laws place and insisted his wife to return home with him but she refused. The couple allegedly fought again, and Venkatesh stormed off with his sons. On the way to his village, Venkatesh allegedly threw his sons in the river.

"I never imagined he would kill his own children in this brutal manner," Amaravathy told the police.

Police have launched a hunt for Venkatesh.

Tags: man throws sons into river, andhra pradesh, chittor
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Chittoor

