All people who fought for Kashmir should be called 'shaheed': NC leader

Bashir Ahmed Veeri's statement comes after NC leaders staged protest against interference with Article 35A of the Constitution.

(Photo: ANI)

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): National Conference (NC) leader Bashir Ahmed Veeri said all those people, who have fought for various issues related to Kashmir, should be called 'Shaheed'.

"We have been saying this since 1953 when the democratically elected Prime Minister (Sheikh Abdullah) was arrested. Shouldn't we call the people who died in Kashmir since 1953 as 'Shaheed'? Who will you call 'Shaheed' then? Are they fighting for their personal interests? There is some reason because of which people are shedding hot blood here. All are 'shaheed' who have been fighting here over Kashmir issue. Nobody is committing any crime," Veeri told reporters.

His statement comes after the National Conference leaders staged a protest against interference with Article 35A of the Constitution over the weekend that provides special status to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court is all set to hear a batch of petitions on Monday, which challenge the validity of Article 35-A of the Constitution.