The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 06, 2018 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

India, All India

All people who fought for Kashmir should be called 'shaheed': NC leader

ANI
Published : Aug 6, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2018, 1:01 pm IST

Bashir Ahmed Veeri's statement comes after NC leaders staged protest against interference with Article 35A of the Constitution.

'Shouldn't we call the people who died in Kashmir since 1953 as 'Shaheed'? Who will you call 'Shaheed' then? Are they fighting for their personal interests? There is some reason because of which people are shedding hot blood here,' Veeri said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Shouldn't we call the people who died in Kashmir since 1953 as 'Shaheed'? Who will you call 'Shaheed' then? Are they fighting for their personal interests? There is some reason because of which people are shedding hot blood here,' Veeri said. (Photo: ANI)

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): National Conference (NC) leader Bashir Ahmed Veeri said all those people, who have fought for various issues related to Kashmir, should be called 'Shaheed'.

"We have been saying this since 1953 when the democratically elected Prime Minister (Sheikh Abdullah) was arrested. Shouldn't we call the people who died in Kashmir since 1953 as 'Shaheed'? Who will you call 'Shaheed' then? Are they fighting for their personal interests? There is some reason because of which people are shedding hot blood here. All are 'shaheed' who have been fighting here over Kashmir issue. Nobody is committing any crime," Veeri told reporters.

His statement comes after the National Conference leaders staged a protest against interference with Article 35A of the Constitution over the weekend that provides special status to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court is all set to hear a batch of petitions on Monday, which challenge the validity of Article 35-A of the Constitution.

Tags: national conference, bashir ahmed veeri, kashmir issue, article 35a, supreme court
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

MOST POPULAR

1

Was Rishi Kapoor joking in tweet about Sridevi? Twiteratti blames alcohol, 'old age'

2

Eastern Congo Ebola outbreak has killed 33: Health ministry

3

Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol reinvents parenting in this slice of life drama

4

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

5

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham