Monday, Jul 06, 2020 | Last Update : 11:48 AM IST

103rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

675,898

1,994

Recovered

410,387

1,322

Deaths

19,305

25

Maharashtra2000641080828671 Tamil Nadu107001605921450 Delhi97200682563004 Gujarat35398254141926 Uttar Pradesh2655418154773 Telangana2231211537288 Karnataka215499246335 West Bengal2123114166736 Rajasthan1975615663453 Andhra Pradesh186978422232 Haryana1669012493260 Madhya Pradesh1460411234598 Bihar11860876590 Assam11002674414 Odisha9070622446 Jammu and Kashmir82465143127 Punjab61094306162 Kerala5205304826 Chhatisgarh3161252614 Uttarakhand3093250242 Jharkhand2739203514 Goa16848256 Tripura155812021 Manipur13256670 Himachal Pradesh104871510 Puducherry94644814 Nagaland5782280 Chandigarh4663956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
  India   All India  06 Jul 2020  Maharashtra government to allow reopening of hotels, restaurants soon
India, All India

Maharashtra government to allow reopening of hotels, restaurants soon

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Jul 6, 2020, 11:35 am IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2020, 11:35 am IST

CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed to companies not to retrench their workers even if there is a wage cut

A decision on reopening hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra will be taken soon. (PTI Photo)
 A decision on reopening hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra will be taken soon. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: A decision on reopening hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra will be taken soon after finalising Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday. Interacting with various associations of hotels and lodges, the CM said the hotel industry played a crucial role in the tourism sector.

Addressing another meeting, the CM has appealed to companies not to retrench their workers even if there is a wage cut. “SoPs for reopening hotels and restaurants are being finalised. Once that is done, a decision on reopening hotels and restaurants will be taken soon,” Mr Thackeray said in an online meeting.

 

A senior officer of Mantralaya told The Asian Age that with certain restrictions, the hotel services would be allowed to reopen within a week. However, the hoteliers need to ensure hygiene, thermal screening of customers and its employees and social distance should be maintained.

Urging the hotel industry not to retrench workers as the ‘Mission Begin Again’ is underway, the CM said reopening would be done carefully with emphasis on health and safety. “(Factors like) SoPs, regulation and self regulation, work force strength, health safety measures etc. are very much important,” he said.

During the virtual interaction, hoteliers suggested that water and electricity be provided at the rate which is applicable to other industries. Representatives of the hotel industry underlined the need to restart their establishments stating that the state government is losing revenue due to the extended shutdown.

The hotel and restaurant industry is losing over `6 crore per day due to the lockdown.

The representatives also demanded waiver in the tax and permission to use terrace and open areas of the hotels and restaurants in order to maintain social distance while serving the customers.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said, “We cannot allow operation of 100 per cent hotels in one go. Therefore we are planning to reopen it in phases, considering all the necessary aspects.”

Tags: hotels, restaurants, maharashtra, standard operating procedures (sops), cm uddhav thackeray, hotel industry, tourism sector
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

A police officer being sanitized in city market area in Bengaluru, Karnataka. PTI photo

India overtakes Russia in COVID-19 cases

India withdraws plan to reopen Taj Mahal. (AFP Photo)

Taj Mahal won't open today, order cites risk of COVID-19 spread

ICMR has laid out a schedule of human trials of a vaccine candidate with results expected by August 15, 2020. (Representational image)

Central government MoST likely very confused over COVID-19 vaccine

An Indian convoy moves to a forward location near the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. (File photo: PTI)

Army to verify if China has withdrawn from flashpoints

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

2

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

3

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

4

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

5

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham