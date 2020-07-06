Monday, Jul 06, 2020 | Last Update : 04:44 PM IST

103rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

675,898

1,994

Recovered

410,387

1,322

Deaths

19,305

25

Maharashtra2000641080828671 Tamil Nadu107001605921450 Delhi97200682563004 Gujarat35398254141926 Uttar Pradesh2655418154773 Telangana2231211537288 Karnataka215499246335 West Bengal2123114166736 Rajasthan1975615663453 Andhra Pradesh186978422232 Haryana1669012493260 Madhya Pradesh1460411234598 Bihar11860876590 Assam11002674414 Odisha9070622446 Jammu and Kashmir82465143127 Punjab61094306162 Kerala5205304826 Chhatisgarh3161252614 Uttarakhand3093250242 Jharkhand2739203514 Goa16848256 Tripura155812021 Manipur13256670 Himachal Pradesh104871510 Puducherry94644814 Nagaland5782280 Chandigarh4663956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
  India   All India  06 Jul 2020  Breakthrough in India-China standoff on Eastern Ladakh border
India, All India

Breakthrough in India-China standoff on Eastern Ladakh border

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jul 6, 2020, 4:27 pm IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2020, 4:33 pm IST

It was also decided that neither side would take any “unilateral action to alter the status quo” at the LAC

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi. (PTI/ AFP Photo)
  National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi. (PTI/ AFP Photo)

New Delhi: In what seems to be a major breakthrough announced on Monday, India and China have agreed to ensure “complete disengagement” of the troops of both countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from the border areas. Both sides also decided to complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC “expeditiously and ensure a phased and stepwise de-escalation”.

It was also decided that neither side would take any “unilateral action to alter the status quo” at the LAC and that both countries would instead “work together to avoid any incident in the future” that could disturb peace.

 

This was agreed in a phone conversation that took place earlier on Sunday between India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during which both had a “frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas”, the Indian Government said.

Both top functionaries are also the Special Representatives of their countries on the “Boundary Question” and the interaction reflects a move at top levels in both countries to limp towards repair of the enormous damage in the past two months to ties between the two Asian giants, especially after the deadly clash between the two armies at the Galwan valley in the Ladakh sector in mid-June.

Both sides currently have large troop deployments at the border due to military tensions. Monday’s announcement also comes in the wake of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ladakh last week and India’s recent decision to ban 59 Chinese Apps. Both countries have already had several rounds of both military and diplomatic talks at senior levels.   

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “They (Mr. Doval and Mr. Wang Yi) agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity. In this regard they further agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously. The two sides should also ensure a phased and stepwise de-escalation in the India-China border areas.”

The MEA added, “They re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas. ... It was also agreed that the two Special Representatives will continue their conversations to ensure full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols.”

New Delhi further said, “The two Special Representatives agreed that both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of our bilateral relations and that two sides should not allow differences to become disputes.”

This was of course a reference to reviving the earlier consensus between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on bilateral ties that had received a severe jolt in recent times.

The statement put out by the MEA mentioned, “The Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question - Shri Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India and H.E. Mr. Wang Yi, State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China had a telephone conversation on 5th July 2020. The two Special Representatives had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas. ... The two Special Representatives agreed that the diplomatic and military officials of the two sides should continue their discussions, including under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC), and implement the understandings reached in a timely manner to achieve the above outcomes.”

Tags: national security advisor, ajit doval, chinese foreign minister, wang yi, ministry of external affairs, lac standoff, india china border, ladakh border
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

BJP National President JP Nadda pays tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh leaders Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay on the occasion of the former's birth anniversary, at BJP HQ in New Delhi. PTI photo

Now is the time to restore pride of Bengal: Nadda

SC sets aside the Delhi High Court order asking the NIA to produce judicial records on transfer of civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha from Delhi to Mumbai in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case. (PTI Photo)

Bhima Koregaon: SC sets aside Delhi HC order on shifting Gautam Navlakha to Mumbai

SC rejects plea alleging bias in listing of cases. (PTI Photo)

SC dismisses PIL that accused its registry of favouritism, imposes Rs 100 fine

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Kejriwal urges recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

2

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

3

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

4

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

5

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham