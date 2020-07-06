Monday, Jul 06, 2020 | Last Update : 11:48 AM IST

103rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

675,898

1,994

Recovered

410,387

1,322

Deaths

19,305

25

Maharashtra2000641080828671 Tamil Nadu107001605921450 Delhi97200682563004 Gujarat35398254141926 Uttar Pradesh2655418154773 Telangana2231211537288 Karnataka215499246335 West Bengal2123114166736 Rajasthan1975615663453 Andhra Pradesh186978422232 Haryana1669012493260 Madhya Pradesh1460411234598 Bihar11860876590 Assam11002674414 Odisha9070622446 Jammu and Kashmir82465143127 Punjab61094306162 Kerala5205304826 Chhatisgarh3161252614 Uttarakhand3093250242 Jharkhand2739203514 Goa16848256 Tripura155812021 Manipur13256670 Himachal Pradesh104871510 Puducherry94644814 Nagaland5782280 Chandigarh4663956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
  India   All India  06 Jul 2020  Army to verify if China has withdrawn from flashpoints
India, All India

Army to verify if China has withdrawn from flashpoints

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 6, 2020, 9:35 am IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2020, 9:35 am IST

India will carry out its disengagement in a step-by step process in which each step will be verified before the next is taken

An Indian convoy moves to a forward location near the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. (File photo: PTI)
 An Indian convoy moves to a forward location near the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. (File photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Army is in the process of verifying whether China has started moving back troops from the flashpoints under the agreement reached between the two sides during the June 30 corps commanders’ meeting.

The movement of Chinese troops from the flashpoints will show whether China is serious about disengagement and bringing down tensions at the Line of Actual Control.

 

Last week, at the corps commanders’ meeting, both sides agreed they would implement the June 6 agreement to move forces back at Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Gogra Post. In some places, soldiers from both sides are close, which could result in a clash. Moving back soldiers 2-3 km will bring down such a possibility. In later stages, troops are planned to move further back and ultimately out of the depth areas too.

The June 6 disengagement plan got derailed after the June 15 clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, including 16 Bihar commanding officer Col. Santosh Babu. Col Babu had gone to tell Chinese soldiers to remove a tent near Patrolling Point 14 in the Galwan Valley.

Sources said the new disengagement plan is a step-by step process where each step will be verified by India before it takes the next. This will be a slow process which could take months, even extending into the winter.

India and China are involved in a bitter standoff at Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Hot Springs-Gogra Post, Depsang and Daulat Beg Oldie sectors. The sources said each of these standoff points was discussed in detail at the corps commanders’ meeting.

In all sectors, the Chinese side has tried to change the LAC by sending its troops in large numbers. It is reported to have deployed around 20,000 troops at the LAC in Ladakh sector, with another 12,000 troops kept in reserve, which can reach the LAC in 48 hours. India has also done mirror deployment of troops in Ladakh to counter the Chinese forces.

Tags: india china, ladakh lac

Latest From India

A decision on reopening hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra will be taken soon. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra government to allow reopening of hotels, restaurants soon

A police officer being sanitized in city market area in Bengaluru, Karnataka. PTI photo

India overtakes Russia in COVID-19 cases

India withdraws plan to reopen Taj Mahal. (AFP Photo)

Taj Mahal won't open today, order cites risk of COVID-19 spread

ICMR has laid out a schedule of human trials of a vaccine candidate with results expected by August 15, 2020. (Representational image)

Central government MoST likely very confused over COVID-19 vaccine

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

2

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

3

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

4

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

5

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham