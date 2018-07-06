The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jul 06, 2018

India, All India

Wave of happiness in Tripura: CM Biplab Deb on lynching incidents in state

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 6, 2018, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2018, 12:26 pm IST

A statement released on Thursday evening said Deb’s comments were taken out of context and claimed that he was misquoted. (Photo: File)
  A statement released on Thursday evening said Deb’s comments were taken out of context and claimed that he was misquoted. (Photo: File)

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb's reaction to a question on mob attacks in the state has landed him yet another controversy. 

According to reports, these attacks claimed four lives in separate mob attacks last week in Tripura, over rumours that kidnappers were out on streets hunting for children to sell their organs.

Speaking about the violent incidents in the state, the minister, who is known for his absurd remarks, said, "There is a wave of happiness in Tripura and you should also enjoy this wave. You should also be happy. Look at my face... I am so happy,” Deb said on Wednesday. 

His reply stunned the reporters who were expecting that strict action against the attackers and a way to curb this menace will be taken.

A statement released on Thursday evening said Deb’s comments were taken out of context and claimed that he was misquoted, reported Hindustan Times

Deb had come to attend the function of the newly-renamed airport in Agartala as Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore Airport after the last king.

The 48-year-old chief minister has been in the news for making controversial remarks like "Internet and satellite communication existed during the Mahabharata era".

 On another occasion, he said that former Miss World Diana Hayden did not represent Indian beauty.

Tags: tripura cm, biplab deb, mob attacks, lynching cases
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala

