Told Sonia Gandhi to get Rahul married to Brahmin girl to be PM: TDP MLA

Published : Jul 6, 2018, 8:03 pm IST
TDP's JC Diwakar Reddy said since Rahul Gandhi needed support of Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh, he should get married to 'good Brahmin girl'.

'The Brahmin community is ruling in UP. That is why I suggested to Sonia Gandhi that get Rahul married to a good Brahmin girl. But she didn't listen to me,' TDP lawmaker J C Diwakar Reddy has said. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'The Brahmin community is ruling in UP. That is why I suggested to Sonia Gandhi that get Rahul married to a good Brahmin girl. But she didn't listen to me,' TDP lawmaker J C Diwakar Reddy has said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Visakhapatnam: Lawmaker of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) J C Diwakar Reddy has said that he had once suggested UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to get her son and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi "married to a Brahmin girl", so that Gandhi can become the prime minister.

Addressing a public gathering in Visakhapatnam, Reddy said on July 4 that since the Congress president needed the support of Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh, he should get married to a "good Brahmin girl".

In the context of Rahul Gandhi as prime minister, the TDP lawmaker said, "When I was in the Congress I suggested to Sonia Gandhi that if Rahul wants to be the prime minister in 2014, he needs support of UP Brahmins. The Brahmin community is ruling in UP. That is why I suggested to her that get Rahul married to a good Brahmin girl. But Sonia Gandhi didn't listen to me."

Reddy, who won from Anantpur parliamentary seat, has won six times on a Congress party ticket but later joined the TDP ahead of the General Elections in 2014.

