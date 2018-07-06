The Asian Age | News

SC to resume Ayodhya case hearing on Friday

The special bench of the apex court is seized of a total of 14 appeals filed against the high court judgement delivered in four civil suits.

File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo: PT)
 File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo: PT)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to resume hearing on the contentious Babri Masjid-Ram Temple land dispute case on Friday.

A special bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S.A. Nazeer on May 17 had heard submissions on behalf of Hindu groups that had opposed the plea of their Muslim counterparts that the 1994 verdict holding that a mosque was not integral to the prayers offered by the followers of Islam be referred to a larger bench.

M. Siddiq, one of the original litigants of the Ayodhya case who has died and is being represented through his legal heir, had assailed certain findings of the 1994 verdict in the case of M Ismail Faruqui holding that a mosque was not integral to the prayers offered by the followers of Islam.

He had told the bench that the observations made in the land acquisition matter pertaining to the Ayodhya site had a bearing on the outcome of the title case.

However, the Hindu groups had said the issue relating to the observations that the mosque was not integral to Islam has already been settled and cannot be reopened. The special bench of the apex court is seized of a total of 14 appeals filed against the high court judgement delivered in four civil suits.

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

