The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:17 AM IST

India, All India

SC on Manipur ‘killings’: Rights violations cannot be tolerated

PTI
Published : Jul 6, 2018, 6:05 am IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2018, 6:04 am IST

“What has happened here, it appears to be widespread,” the bench said, adding, “violation of human rights cannot be tolerated”.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Observing that violation of human rights cannot be tolerated, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the CBI to file final reports in four cases of alleged extra-judicial killings and fake encounters by the Army, Assam Rifles and police in Manipur by July 27.

The apex court said what had happened in Manipur appeared to be “widespread” and the issue must be given “far more importance” as people have lost their lives.

A bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and U.U. Lalit said, “There are two things. We are not talking about violation of human rights only. We are talking about deaths. Death could be murder or could not be murder. This has to be given far more importance than violation of human rights.”

“What has happened here, it appears to be widespread,” the bench said, adding, “violation of human rights cannot be tolerated”.

The court, which is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe into as many as 1,528 cases of extra-judicial killings in Manipur, had on July 14 last year constituted the SIT and ordered lodging of FIRs and probe.

On Thursday, the bench also directed two officers of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), senior superintendent of police Mahesh Bhardwaj and deputy superintendent of police Ravi Singh, to be made members of the SIT which would probe the remaining encounter cases.

It said these two officers “are co-opted to be a part of the SIT and will be entitled to access all record including the investigation reports”.

During the hearing, the bench also expressed its concern over the lack of adequate staff in NHRC and observed that the commission was “hopelessly overworked”.

The court also observed that the number of incidents and the victims mentioned in its July 14 last year’s order, were quite different from the figures given in the order of March this year, which reflected a reduction on both these counts. It said that for the purpose of clarity, there should be clear identification of the incidents and number of victims.

The court also sought a response from the SIT on an application filed by the petitioner regarding four diaries, which as per their claim contained details of 100 more such encounters in Manipur, and posted the matter for hearing on July 27.

Tags: assam rifles, supreme court, human rights violations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Loyal dog dies trying to save owner from being electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

2

Microwaving boiled egg is one of the most dangerous things to do

3

Watch: AbRam recreates dad Shah Rukh's iconic DDLJ scene and it’s too adorable

4

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

5

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

more

Editors' Picks

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham