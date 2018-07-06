The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 06, 2018 | Last Update : 11:58 AM IST

India, All India

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Evacuation of Indian pilgrims in 'total control'

ANI
Published : Jul 6, 2018, 10:20 am IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2018, 10:21 am IST

The MEA had announced that 883 pilgrims, who had been stranded, have been evacuated from Simikot to Surkhet and Nepalganj.

On July 2, a Mission representative conducted a head count and found that 437 pilgrims were stranded in Simikot and 250 pilgrims were stranded in Hilsa. (Photo: ANI)
  On July 2, a Mission representative conducted a head count and found that 437 pilgrims were stranded in Simikot and 250 pilgrims were stranded in Hilsa. (Photo: ANI)

Kathmandu: The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has confirmed that the evacuation of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims in Nepal is almost over and that everything is in "total control."

"I hope your relatives are now out danger. It has been a very difficult evacuation process but now almost over and we are in total control," First Secretary (Consular) Embassy of India, Kathmandu Pranav Ganesh said.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during our operations but we couldn't have singled out one person for evacuation at other's expense," he added.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced that 883 pilgrims, who had been stranded due to inclement weather, have been evacuated from Simikot to Surkhet and Nepalganj in the last three days.

On July 2, a Mission representative conducted a head count and found that 437 pilgrims were stranded in Simikot and 250 pilgrims were stranded in Hilsa.

The representatives organised a medical checkup of all elderly and ailing pilgrims to ensure their well-being and established contacts with most of them to assure them that the mission was aware of the situation and would take necessary action for their rescue.

It also urged all tour operators to keep their pilgrim batches in Tibet so that the crisis is not exacerbated due to returning pilgrims.

On July 3, owing to slight improvement in weather conditions, the Mission operated 10 fixed wing flights and two small chartered helicopters to evacuate 158 pilgrims from Simikot to Nepalganj.

A day later, the Mission operated 17 fixed-wing flights, three Nepal Army helicopter sorties, one small helicopter sortie to evacuate 336 pilgrims from Simikot to Surkhet (owing to bad weather in Nepalganj). 

Further, the Mission operated 11 buses to ferry these 336 pilgrims from Surkhet to Nepalganj by road. On July 5, as the weather improved, the Mission operated 26 fixed wing flights and one Nepal Army helicopter sorties to evacuate 389 pilgrims to Surkhet/Nepalganj (owning to changing weather patterns).

Further, the Mission operated seven buses to ferry all pilgrims from Surkhet to Nepalganj by road. The Mission has deployed a private MI-16 Helicopter on charter to pull out additional 20-25 pilgrims in one sortie. The helicopter might do two-three sorties.

Separately, it operated 55 sorties between Hilsa and Simikot and evacuated 275 pilgrims in Hilsa. A number of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims are stranded in parts of Nepal following a heavy downpour in the last few days.

Thousands of Indian pilgrims take part in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra every year via Nepal in the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China ahead of the monsoon season.

The tour is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs each year between June and September, in cooperation with the government of People's Republic of China through two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim).

Tags: kailash mansaravor yatra, kailash mansarovar pilgrims
Location: Nepal, Central, Kathmandu

MOST POPULAR

1

Working it out together: Priyanka Chopra goes cycling with Nick Jonas’ family

2

Google Translate is helping fans at Russia’s World Cup

3

Loyal dog dies trying to save owner from being electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

4

Microwaving boiled egg is one of the most dangerous things to do

5

Watch: AbRam recreates dad Shah Rukh's iconic DDLJ scene and it’s too adorable

more

Editors' Picks

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham