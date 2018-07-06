J&K police constable abducted by militants found dead in Shopian

Constable Javed Ahmad Dar was kidnapped from his house in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday evening.

Srinagar: The body of an abducted policeman was found in Kulgam's Pariwan on Friday, reported news agency ANI.

According to reports, the constable's bullet-ridden body was found in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Constable Javed Ahmad Dar was kidnapped from his house in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday evening. Suspected militants barged into his house and abducted Dar around 9:30 pm from his house at Vehil, a police official said.

Security forces were pressed into action and a search operation was launched to track down the kidnappers.

The wreath laying ceremony of constable Dar was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir police on early Friday morning.

Last month, a Special Police Officer (SPO) went missing in Pampore district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir valley also witnessed horrors last month with the shooting of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and murder of Rifleman Aurangzeb, who was abducted by terrorists from J&K's Pulwama.