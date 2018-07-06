The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jul 06, 2018 | Last Update : 10:01 AM IST

India, All India

J&K police constable abducted by militants found dead in Shopian

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jul 6, 2018, 8:40 am IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2018, 8:39 am IST

Constable Javed Ahmad Dar was kidnapped from his house in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday evening.

Security forces were pressed into action and a search operation was launched to track down the kidnappers. (Representaional Image)
  Security forces were pressed into action and a search operation was launched to track down the kidnappers. (Representaional Image)

Srinagar: The body of an abducted policeman was found in Kulgam's Pariwan on Friday, reported news agency ANI

According to reports, the constable's bullet-ridden body was found in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Constable Javed Ahmad Dar was kidnapped from his house in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday evening. Suspected militants barged into his house and abducted Dar around 9:30 pm from his house at Vehil, a police official said.  

Security forces were pressed into action and a search operation was launched to track down the kidnappers. 

The wreath laying ceremony of constable Dar was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir police on early Friday morning. 

Last month, a Special Police Officer (SPO) went missing in Pampore district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir valley also witnessed horrors last month with the shooting of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and murder of Rifleman Aurangzeb, who was abducted by terrorists from J&K's Pulwama. 

Tags: j&k security forces, policeman killed

