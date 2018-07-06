The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 06, 2018 | Last Update : 08:28 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup: Varane hewader puts France in front at half-time
 
India, All India

Delhi police question woman ‘tantrik’ Geeta maa in Delhi family deaths

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 6, 2018, 7:45 pm IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2018, 8:07 pm IST

The tantrik, known by the name of ‘Geeta Maa’, is daughter of the contractor who had constructed the house of Lalit Chundawat.

11 members of a family were found dead in a house in north Delhi's Burari on July 1. (Photo: File/PTI)
 11 members of a family were found dead in a house in north Delhi's Burari on July 1. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi police on Friday questioned a tantrik (occultist) in relation with the mysterious deaths of 11 members of a family in Delhi’s Burari area.

However, no connection has been found between Geeta Maa and the alleged mass suicide, news agency ANI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police as saying.

The tantrik, who reportedly goes by the name of ‘Geeta Maa’, is the daughter of the contractor who had constructed the house of Lalit Chundawat, the man who allegedly planned the mass suicide as part of a “thanksgiving ritual”, a report in NDTV said.

Meanwhile, the police have said that they will conduct a "psychological autopsy" of the family members to ascertain if the family had planned and executed the ritualistic mass hanging.

Ten of the 11 members of the deceased family were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling on July 1, while the body of 77-year-old Narayan Devi, the head of the family, was lying on the floor in an adjacent room of the house. 

Her daughter Pratibha (57) and her two sons Bhavnesh (50) and Lalit (45) were among the deceased. Bhavnesh's wife Savita (48) and their three children - Maneka (23), Neetu (25), and Dhirendra (15) were also found dead.

The others who were found hanging were Lalit's wife Tina (42), their 15-year-old son Dushyant and Pratibha's daughter Priyanka, who was engaged last month and was supposed to get married by year-end.

Her daughter Pratibha, 57, and her two sons Lalit and Bhavnesh, 50, were among the dead.

Earlier, the police had recovered CCTV footage that showed some members bringing stools and wires that were used for their hanging. They had also found 11 diaries which had "psychological musings" and things about attaining "road to God", news agency PTI reported.

Tags: delhi family deaths, burari deaths, mass suicide, occultist questioned, delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's why Swedish people are the sexiest on Earth

2

Beware: Bananas are on the brink of extinction

3

Julius Caesar’s ‘crazy bulge’ revealed after cool 3D reconstruction

4

3 poachers get eaten by lions after breaking into nature reserve to slaughter rhinos

5

Working it out together: Priyanka Chopra goes cycling with Nick Jonas’ family

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham