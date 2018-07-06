Delhi police question woman ‘tantrik’ Geeta maa in Delhi family deaths

The tantrik, known by the name of ‘Geeta Maa’, is daughter of the contractor who had constructed the house of Lalit Chundawat.

11 members of a family were found dead in a house in north Delhi's Burari on July 1. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi police on Friday questioned a tantrik (occultist) in relation with the mysterious deaths of 11 members of a family in Delhi’s Burari area.

However, no connection has been found between Geeta Maa and the alleged mass suicide, news agency ANI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police as saying.

The tantrik, who reportedly goes by the name of ‘Geeta Maa’, is the daughter of the contractor who had constructed the house of Lalit Chundawat, the man who allegedly planned the mass suicide as part of a “thanksgiving ritual”, a report in NDTV said.

Meanwhile, the police have said that they will conduct a "psychological autopsy" of the family members to ascertain if the family had planned and executed the ritualistic mass hanging.

Ten of the 11 members of the deceased family were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling on July 1, while the body of 77-year-old Narayan Devi, the head of the family, was lying on the floor in an adjacent room of the house.

Her daughter Pratibha (57) and her two sons Bhavnesh (50) and Lalit (45) were among the deceased. Bhavnesh's wife Savita (48) and their three children - Maneka (23), Neetu (25), and Dhirendra (15) were also found dead.

The others who were found hanging were Lalit's wife Tina (42), their 15-year-old son Dushyant and Pratibha's daughter Priyanka, who was engaged last month and was supposed to get married by year-end.

Earlier, the police had recovered CCTV footage that showed some members bringing stools and wires that were used for their hanging. They had also found 11 diaries which had "psychological musings" and things about attaining "road to God", news agency PTI reported.