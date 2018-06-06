When will he know: Arun Jaitley criticises Rahul for Mandsaur speech

In his post, Jaitley rebutted Rahul's claims on issues of loans to industrialists, unemployment and farmers' loans.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his speech in Madhya Pradesh and wondered "how much does he know? when will he know?".

"Every time I listen to the view of Shri Rahul Gandhi, both inside and outside Parliament, I ask myself the same question - How much does he know? When will he know?" Arun Jaitley wrote in a Facebook post.

"Listening to his speech delivered in Madhya Pradesh today reaffirms my curiosity about the answer. Is he being inadequately briefed or is he being a little too liberal with his facts," the finance minister added.

The post written shortly after Rahul Gandhi’s rally at Pipliya Mandi in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh rebutted Congress chief’s claims on issues of loans given to industrialists, unemployment, farmers' loans and connectivity between the cities and the villages in a point-by-point manner.

On the accusation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has waived the loans of Rs 2.5 lakh crores of the 15 top industrialists, Arun Jaitley said the government has not waived a single rupee due from any industrialist. The facts are to the contrary.

"Those who owed money to the banks and other creditors have been declared insolvent and removed from their companies by IBC enacted by Prime Minister Modi's Government. These loans were given largely during the UPA Government," Jaitley wrote.

On the question of Non-Performing Assets (NPA), Jaitley countered that a major portion of the amount constituting NPA was part of the UPA II government and his government, contrary to Rahul's allegation, has been steadily in the process of recovering these loans.

Jaitley also termed Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that PM Modi has given Rs 35,000 crore each to two diamond jewellers who have now escaped out of country factually false.

“This banking fraud started in the year 2011 when the UPA II was in power. It was only detected during the NDA period,” Jaitley wrote.

The finance minister also disputed Congress president’s claims on lack of mobile manufacturing units and jobs not being created in the country and also the construction of roads in Madhya Pradesh.