Samajwadi Party open to alliance with Cong for assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav

He said that if BJP has a winning formula, then the SP and its alliance partners will also come up with a formula to win the elections.

The SP and Congress had joined hands last year as well to contest the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. However, the two lost comprehensively to the BJP. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bhopal: Samajwadi President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the party was open to an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming assembly polls which is slated to be held later this year.

The party president slammed the Modi government on various issues and said that the 'BJP can be defeated'.

He said that if the BJP has a winning formula for the assembly polls, then the SP and its alliance partners will also come up with a formula to win the elections.

The SP and Congress had joined hands last year as well to contest the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. However, the two lost comprehensively to the BJP.

Yadav's statement of a possible alliance between the Congress and the SP for the Madhya Pradesh elections comes in the wake of the massive opposition unity that is building up against the BJP.

On Sunday, the Congress had alleged irregularities in the voter list in Madhya Pradesh, claiming that there are approximately 60 lakh fake voters registered.

The Election Commision constituted two teams to investigate the allegations. The teams have to submit a report by June 7.