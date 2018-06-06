RBI increases police repo by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent

Reserve Bank of India hiked the reverse repo rate by 25 basis to 6.50 per cent.

Reserve Bank of India hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, reverse repo rate at 6.50 per cent. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, reverse repo rate at 6.50 per cent.

All six members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) including RBI Governor Urjit Patel voted for 0.25 pc rate hike.

RBI projects inflation for 2018-19 at 4.8- 4.9 per cent in the first half and 4.7 per cent in the second half of the year.

The projection for GDP is 7.5-7.6 in first half and 7.3-7.4 in the second half.

RBI retains GDP growth projection at 7.4 per cent for 2018-19.