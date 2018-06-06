The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 06, 2018 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST

India, All India

RBI increases police repo by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 6, 2018, 2:45 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2018, 2:46 pm IST

Reserve Bank of India hiked the reverse repo rate by 25 basis to 6.50 per cent.

Reserve Bank of India hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, reverse repo rate at 6.50 per cent. (Photo: File)
  Reserve Bank of India hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, reverse repo rate at 6.50 per cent. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, reverse repo rate at 6.50 per cent. 

All six members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) including RBI Governor Urjit Patel voted for 0.25 pc rate hike. 

RBI projects inflation for 2018-19 at 4.8- 4.9 per cent in the first half and 4.7 per cent in the second half of the year.

The projection for GDP is 7.5-7.6 in first half and 7.3-7.4 in the second half.

RBI retains GDP growth projection at 7.4 per cent for 2018-19.

Tags: reserve bank of india, repo rate, reverse repo rate, monetary policy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds

2

When Priyanka wanted pouting lips like Julia Roberts, had career-threatening nose job

3

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

4

Tunisia goalie 'fakes' injury during match so teammates can break Ramzan fast

5

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

more

Editors' Picks

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

more

ALSO FROMLife

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham