The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 06, 2018 | Last Update : 11:24 AM IST

India, All India

Railways introduces bagasse-based food packaging on premium trains

ANI
Published : Jun 6, 2018, 10:44 am IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2018, 10:46 am IST

Bagasse, fibrous remains left behind after extracting sugarcane juice, is being used to make disposable cutlery and containers.

This initiative comes as a part of the Railways' drive to go green as it also aims at boosting the nation's sugarcane industry. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 This initiative comes as a part of the Railways' drive to go green as it also aims at boosting the nation's sugarcane industry. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched its trial run of environment friendly bagasse-based food packaging on eight premium trains originating like Shatabdis and Rajdhanis originating from New Delhi.

This initiative comes as a part of the Railways' drive to go green as it also aims at boosting the nation's sugarcane industry.

Bagasse, the fibrous remains left behind after extracting sugarcane juice, is being used to make disposable cutlery and containers in which meals will be served.

Provision will be made to collect the used packaging which will then be processed for disposal through composting to ensure environmental sustainability.

Informing about the same, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and said, "A Small Step to Beat Plastic Pollution: On World Environment Day, Indian Railways has started using fully biodegradable packages in four Shatabdi and four Rajdhani trains from Delhi, contributing towards a greener planet (sic),".

Tags: indian railway catering and tourism corporation, disposable cutlery, piyush goyal, world environment day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

When Priyanka wanted pouting lips like Julia Roberts, had career-threatening nose job

2

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

3

Tunisia goalie 'fakes' injury during match so teammates can break Ramzan fast

4

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

5

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

more

Editors' Picks

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham