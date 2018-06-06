The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 06, 2018 | Last Update : 08:04 AM IST

India, All India

Jignesh Mevani gives Rajasthan govt sleepless nights

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published : Jun 6, 2018, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2018, 6:34 am IST

A fierce critic of the RSS, BJP and PM Narendra Modi, in particular, Mr Mevani is asking dalits to take a pledge not to vote for the BJP.

Jignesh Mevani
 Jignesh Mevani

Jaipur: Dalit leader and Indepen-dent MLA from Gujarat, Jignesh Mevani is giving sleepless nights to ruling BJP in Rajasthan. After the Karnataka Assembly election, he has shifted focus to Rajasthan with the single aim of defeating the BJP in the Assem-bly elections in December and followed by general elections next year.

A fierce critic of the RSS, BJP and PM Narendra Modi, in particular, Mr Mevani is asking dalits to take a pledge not to vote for the BJP.

Back for the third time in less than two months, Mr Mevani said, “I will ask them to take in name of baba saheb that they will never attend shakha in their life time and will not vote for the BJP ever in the future.”

Mr Mevani has set a target of administering this oath to at least ne lakh dalits. “The BJP is creating a divide between dalits, Muslims and other communities. However, you should remain united. Always remember that you are a dalit. In the coming time, Amit Shah (BJP national president) will come and try to lure you with money, but never fall in his trap,” said Mr Mevani while addressing dalit community members be it in Abu, Sirohi, Nagaur or Sikar. He keeps reminding them about atrocities against dalits and blamed BJP governments across the country for suppressing their voice.

Initially, in a panic, the BJP government had imposed several restriction on him. When he arrived in Jaipur in April after mass-level violence followed by backlash from general castes, the police had detained him at airport on the ground that he might disturb peace. He returned without any meeting but threw a challenge to chief minister Vasundhara Raje that he would be back soon to a grand welcome. “I would be back and promise you that it will be fun to work against you in assembly elections.”

Tags: jignesh mevani, karnataka assembly election, narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

2

Tunisia goalie 'fakes' injury during match so teammates can break Ramzan fast

3

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

4

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

5

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

more

Editors' Picks

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

more

ALSO FROMLife

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham