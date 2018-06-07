The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 06, 2018 | Last Update : 09:29 PM IST

India, All India

I stand corrected: Shabana Azmi issues apology to railways for her tweet

PTI
Published : Jun 6, 2018, 9:02 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2018, 9:02 pm IST

The 30-second video shows 3 people squatting, rinsing plates in what appears to be a puddle of water in a pothole.

'Thank you for clarifying this. I stand corrected. Please accept my apologies,' Shabana Azmi tweeted.(Photo: File)
 'Thank you for clarifying this. I stand corrected. Please accept my apologies,' Shabana Azmi tweeted.(Photo: File)

New Delhi: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has apologised to railways for tweeting a video tagging minister Piyush Goyal and the railway ministry that purportedly showed workers, whom she had mistaken to be railway staffers, washing dishes in dirty water.

The 30-second video shows three people squatting and rinsing plates in what appears to be a puddle of water in a pothole. Azmi had tweeted the video on Tuesday morning asking the minister to watch it.

By evening, the ministry issued a clarification tagging the actor and calling her out on her mistake.

"Mam, video is of Malaysian eatery which faces closure after video shows workers washing dishes in puddle of murky water," the tweet from the railway ministry's handle pointed out, even attaching a news story from the country to validate the point. Almost immediately, Azmi apologised, but twitter trolls would have none of it, even asking the rail ministry to file a complaint of defamation against her.

"Thank you for clarifying this. I stand corrected. Please accept my apologies," she tweeted.

Later, she again tweeted: "I have apologised unconditionally. I stand corrected."

The issue generated a lot of traction on the micro-blogging site. It received over 67,000 impressions, the ministry's tweet got 915 retweets and more than 1000 likes.

The railways was in the news recently when a video went viral showing a vendor coming out of a train toilet with tea and coffee cans. The vendor was fined Rs 1 lakh by the railways later.

Tags: shabana azmi, indian railways, railways ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds

2

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

3

Tunisia goalie 'fakes' injury during match so teammates can break Ramzan fast

4

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

5

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

more

Editors' Picks

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

more

ALSO FROMLife

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham