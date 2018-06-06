The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 06, 2018 | Last Update : 02:50 PM IST

India, All India

CBI questions P Chidambaram in INX media case

PTI
Published : Jun 6, 2018, 2:16 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2018, 2:16 pm IST

CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 for alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media.

CBI had alleged irregularities in the clearance of foreign investment in INX media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani, sources said. (Photo: PTI)
  CBI had alleged irregularities in the clearance of foreign investment in INX media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani, sources said. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday went to the CBI headquarters for questioning regarding foreign investment clearances given to INX media during his tenure.

The agency had alleged irregularities in the clearance of foreign investment in INX media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani, sources said.

P Chidambaram’s alleged role came under the scanner of investigating agencies in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of Rs 305 crore.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15 last year for alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister during the UPA-1 government.

P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram was also arrested in the case for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh.

The other accused in the case include then INX media director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX news director Peter Mukerjea, both in jail for alleged murder of their 24-year old daughter Sheena Bora.

Tags: p chidambaram, cbi, indrani mukerjea, inx media case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds

2

When Priyanka wanted pouting lips like Julia Roberts, had career-threatening nose job

3

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

4

Tunisia goalie 'fakes' injury during match so teammates can break Ramzan fast

5

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

more

Editors' Picks

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham