CBI books National Defence Academy principal, others

New Delhi: The CBI has booked the principal of the National Defence Academy and four other faculty members as well as unidentified others for alleged irregularities in the selection and appointment of teaching staff in the prestigious institute for training budding military officers, officials said.

The agency has booked the principal, Om Prakash Shukla, along with a professor of political science, the head of department and an assistant professor in the chemistry department and an assistant professor in the mathematics department for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Searches are going on at the official and residential premises of the accused persons on Wednesday, officials said.

Shukla was appointed principal of the elite armed forces training centre in Khadakwasla, Pune, in 2011.