↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Cattle slaughter, smuggling to be punishable under Gangster Act in UP

Published : Jun 6, 2017, 3:26 pm IST
The directive has been conveyed to all district police chiefs by the state Director General of Police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh.

Representational Image. (Photo: File/AFP)
Lucknow: Those involved in cow slaughter and illegal transport of milch animals for slaughter will be booked under the stringent National Security Act and Gangsters Act in Uttar Pradesh.

"NSA and Gangsters Act is to be invoked against those involved in cow slaughter and trafficking of milch animals for slaughter," the DGP's order said.

