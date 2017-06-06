The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 06, 2017 | Last Update : 05:46 AM IST

India, All India

Prannoy Roy home raided, NDTV calls searches ‘witch hunt’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 6, 2017, 5:09 am IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2017, 5:10 am IST

The FIR said that a loss of Rs 48 crore was caused to ICICI bank and consequent gain by RRPR.

The residence of founder and executive chairman of NDTV, Prannoy Roy, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids in connection with a case in which it was alleged that Roy and his wife, Radhika had caused loss to a bank, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 The residence of founder and executive chairman of NDTV, Prannoy Roy, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids in connection with a case in which it was alleged that Roy and his wife, Radhika had caused loss to a bank, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday conducted searches at the premises of NDTV founder Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy at the national capital and in Dehradun for allegedly concealing a share transaction from the SEBI, regulator for the securities market in India, and causing a loss of Rs 48 crore to a private bank.

Immediately after the searches, the private television news channel issued a statement and called CBI raids on the premises of its owners a “political attack”, adding it was the government’s attempt to silence the media.

The CBI spokesperson strongly denied the witch-hunt allegations levelled by NDTV and said the agency was following procedures laid in the law.

Information and broadcasting minister M.Venkaiah Naidu said there was no political interference in the CBI raids on Mr Roy’s properties and the law was taking its course. “If somebody does something wrong simply because they belong to the media, you cannot expect the government to keep quiet,” Mr Naidu told reporters.

Sources in the CBI said the agency had registered a case against RRPR Holding pvt limited, Prannoy Roy, his wife Radhika and unidentified officials of ICICI Bank of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption.

RRPR Holdings had allegedly taken a loan of Rs 500 crore from India Bulls Private Limited to purchase 20 per cent shares of NDTV from the public. The agency alleged that RRPR Holdings took a loan of Rs 375 crore at the rate of 19 per cent per annum from ICICI Bank to repay the borrowing from India Bulls.

“The promoters of NDTV pledged their entire shareholding in NDTV as a collateral to ICICI for this loan. This pledging of shares was not reported to the SEBI, stock exchanges and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting”, said the FIR registered by the CBI. Such concealment was allegedly done as a creation of more than 61 per cent voting capital, which was in violation of section 19 (2) of the Banking Regulation Act. It should not be more than 30 per cent, said the FIR. An interest waiver of 10 per cent was given by ICICI.

The FIR said that a loss of Rs 48 crore was caused to ICICI bank and consequent gain by RRPR. The searches took place at two locations in Delhi and one each in Dehradun and Mussoorie.

Meanwhile, the NDTV in a statement issued after the searches, said, “This morning, the CBI stepped up the concerted harassment of NDTV and its promoters based on the same old endless false accusations.” It said NDTV and its promoters would fight tirelessly against this witch-hunt by multiple agencies. “We will not succumb to these attempts to blatantly undermine democracy and free speech in India. We have one message to those who are trying to destroy the institutions of India and everything it stands for: We will fight for our country and overcome these forces,” it said. The Congress also condemned the CBI raids on NDTV founder and termed it as an attack on the freedom of the press. Senior Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said the Congress strongly condemned the action and said the Central government that it should not try to hound the media.

The Editors Guild of India expressed its concern over the raids conducted by the CBI on the offices of NDTV and its promoters. “Entry of the police and other agencies into the media offices is a serious matter. NDTV, in various statements, has denied any wrong doing and termed the raids as stepping up the concerted harassment of the news channel and an attempt to undermine democracy and free speech and silence the media. While the Editors Guild maintains that no individuals or institution is above the law, the Guild condemns any attempt to muzzle the media and calls upon the CBI to follow the due process of law and ensure there is no interference in the free functioning of news operations,” said the Editors Guild in a statement issued on Monday.

Tags: prannoy roy, venkaiah naidu, sebi, ndtv
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Solar bus starts 20-day trip in Delhi on Environment Day

2

Luxury hotel in UAE hires 8 cats to help staff keep stress at bay

3

People worship cow born with human like head in UP

4

Google will reward hackers $200,000 for finding bug in Android

5

Watch: Tiger dances and kicks villains around like a dream in Munna Michael trailer

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham