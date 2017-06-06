The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 06, 2017 | Last Update : 05:47 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi asks officials to work on 2022 goals

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 6, 2017, 4:48 am IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2017, 4:55 am IST

Modi made a strong pitch for rising above the “administrative mechanisms of earlier centuries”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked top officials of his government to identify and work towards concrete goals to be achieved by 2022 — the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Independence.

At a meeting with all secretaries of the government of India, Mr Modi made a strong pitch for rising above the “administrative mechanisms of earlier centuries”.

He asked them to work beyond the silos of their respective ministries for the development of the country.

The PM said that some of the best results in the last three years had been achieved when the entire government machinery worked in unison for schemes like financial inclusion (Jan Dhan Yojana) and Universal Immunisation (Mission Indradhanush).

On Swachch Abhiyan, Mr Modi said that biggest groundswell of support has come from the people, and that is driving change at the administrative level.

The Prime Minister said the advent of Goods and Services Tax from July marks a turning point in the country’s history, and asked the secretaries to proactively prepare for this transformation, to ensure a smooth transition.

Tags: narendra modi, jan dhan yojana, swachch abhiyan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Solar bus starts 20-day trip in Delhi on Environment Day

2

Luxury hotel in UAE hires 8 cats to help staff keep stress at bay

3

People worship cow born with human like head in UP

4

Google will reward hackers $200,000 for finding bug in Android

5

Watch: Tiger dances and kicks villains around like a dream in Munna Michael trailer

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Artist Masayoshi Matsumoto makes unique animal creations using colourful balloons. (Photo: Facebook/Masayoshi Matsumoto)

Artist creates mind-boggling animals out of balloons

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham