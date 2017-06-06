PM Modi asks officials to work on 2022 goals

Modi made a strong pitch for rising above the “administrative mechanisms of earlier centuries”.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked top officials of his government to identify and work towards concrete goals to be achieved by 2022 — the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Independence.

At a meeting with all secretaries of the government of India, Mr Modi made a strong pitch for rising above the “administrative mechanisms of earlier centuries”.

He asked them to work beyond the silos of their respective ministries for the development of the country.

The PM said that some of the best results in the last three years had been achieved when the entire government machinery worked in unison for schemes like financial inclusion (Jan Dhan Yojana) and Universal Immunisation (Mission Indradhanush).

On Swachch Abhiyan, Mr Modi said that biggest groundswell of support has come from the people, and that is driving change at the administrative level.

The Prime Minister said the advent of Goods and Services Tax from July marks a turning point in the country’s history, and asked the secretaries to proactively prepare for this transformation, to ensure a smooth transition.