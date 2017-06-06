Over 150 people fall ill after iftar in UP madrassa

Suspecting a case of food poisoning, police have collected food samples that will be sent for examination.

Bahraich (UP): At least 175 people fell ill, allegedly due to food poisoning, after breaking their daily Ramzan fast at a madrassa in Harwatand village in Bahraich, police said on Tuesday.

After the 'iftar' at the madrassa in Huzurpur area on Monday, several locals complained of uneasiness and started vomitting, police said.

They were rushed to the hospital from where many of them were discharged after treatment. No one is stated to be seriously ill.

