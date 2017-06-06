MP tent collapses, narrow escape for Venkaiah Naidu, Sumitra Mahajan

The event was held to felicitate the people behind making Indore the cleanest city in India.

Bhopal: Union minister Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had a narrow escape on Monday when a tent erected for organising a government function in Indore collapsed.

All of them were escorted out safely, though at least 10 people were injured in the incident.

“Total 10 people were injured. All of them have been admitted to the hospital, including three people who have been admitted in the ICU as their conditions worsened,” Indore district (upper) collector Ajey Dev Sharma said.

The event was held to felicitate the people behind making Indore the cleanest city in India. Heavy rains accompanied by strong wind blew away the tent.

A lighthouse erected near the pandal collapsed, causing injuries to several people. The police said many people were trapped inside the collapsed tent and were later rescued. “I am safe and I am supervising the rescue operation,” chief minister tweeted.

Around 2,000 people, including women and children, had gathered at the function, and rain started lashing as the event started. Later, the accompanying strong wind brought the tent crashing down, triggering panic among the people.