Modi seeks focus on IT security for GST rollout

The meeting was attended by finance minister Arun Jaitley and officials from the PMO, as well as Cabinet secretary P.K. Sinha.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked officials on Monday to keep maximum emphasis on cyber security in IT systems linked to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) mechanism ahead of the proposed July 1 rollout of the new indirect tax regime.

The PM reviewed the GST preparedness, especially aspects related to IT, HR, training, sensitisation of officers, query handling and monitoring. He described the GST as a “turning point” in India’s economy and called it an “unprecedented” moment in the nation’s history.

He said the creation of the one-nation, one-market and one-tax system would greatly benefit the common man.

The meeting was attended by finance minister Arun Jaitley and officials from the PMO, as well as Cabinet secretary P.K. Sinha.

A Twitter handle, @askGst_GOI, was laun-ched to handle realtime queries. An all-India toll-free number — 1800-1200-232 — has also been activated for this purpose.