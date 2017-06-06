Bihar Schools under lens over non-performance

Nitish also launched a veiled attack on the Opposition leaders for tarnishing the image of the state.

Patna: The state government is planning to probe the performance of schools after 65 per cent students failed in board examination this year.

Officials said that the education department was also planning to launch a massive crackdown on schools and colleges where most of the students failed in their board examination.

Even Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who spoke for the first time on the issue of deteriorating education system in Bihar, said “the education department is taking adequate measures to improve the quality of education in Bihar”.

“There are few Biharis who are involved in tarnishing the image of the state, there is a system to deal with such kind of issues. It is wrong to say that the government is sitting idle and not doing anything.”