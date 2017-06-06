2 killed, 4 injured as cops open fire at farmers’ protest in Madhya Pradesh

Internet services have been suspended in the western parts of the state such as Indore, Ujjain and Dewas, as well.

One of the injured in the alleged police firing. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mandasur: Two people were killed and four injured as police allegedly opened fire at a farmers’ protest in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, where they were demanding higher rates for their produce and loan waivers, according to reports.

Internet services have been suspended in the western parts of the state such as Indore, Ujjain and Dewas, as well.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been holding massive protests, demanding higher rates for their agricultural produce such as onions and dal. Similar to other states ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) such as Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, they also sought loan waivers.

Some of these protests had turned violent with police men being hit with stones, vehicles set ablaze, and shops being vandalised.

On Tuesday, 12,000 litres of milk were emptied on roads from tankers. Trucks were also looted. The protests have lead to a dearth of milk and vegetables in the state.