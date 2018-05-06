The Asian Age | News

Thunderstorm alert, rains likely in 13 states, warns IMD 

Published : May 6, 2018, 11:20 am IST
Updated : May 6, 2018, 11:20 am IST

Rain and thunderstorm likely to hit Delhi and adjoining regions including Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Greater Noida and Bulandshahr today.

Thunderstorms accompanied by squall, hail and heavy rains are likely to occur in at least 13 states and two Union Territories across the country. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an advisory stating that rain and thunderstorm are likely to hit some places of Delhi and adjoining regions including Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Khurja, Greater Noida and Bulandshahr during the day.

Thunderstorms accompanied by squall, hail and heavy rains are likely to occur in at least 13 states and two Union Territories across the country on Monday, the Home Ministry said. 

Parts of western Uttar Pradesh may also witness thunderstorm with rain in places like Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor on Sunday.

The IMD has also forecasted thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh while thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Punjab. 

"Rainfall is expected in many regions of the state between 6 and 8 May, and a warning for thunderstorm and strong winds on 7 and 8 May has been issued for Shimla, Solan, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra and Una districts," said the Director IMD Himachal Pradesh, Manmohan Singh, about the possible weather situation in the state.

The alert comes after 124 people died and over 300 were injured in the thunderstorms and lightning that hit Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan earlier this week. 

(With inputs from agencies)

